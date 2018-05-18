Licensing Expo 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

Lugosi Enterprises

Booth B107

Press Kit: licensingexpo.vporoom.com/LugosiEnterprises

Lugosi Enterprises is the exclusive rights holder of icon Bela Lugosi. Celebrating the man that will forever be Dracula, the family owned and operated company strives to associate the Bela Lugosi brand with quality products that exemplify the great style and distinction with which Bela Lugosi approached life. Lugosi Enterprises' selective licensing program includes agreements in advertising, merchandising, publication and entertainment projects.

belalugosi.com/lugosi-enterprises/

The above press kit will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during Licensing Expo 2018 for the latest news.

Virtual Press Office (http://www.vporoom.com/) is a Cision PR Newswire company. Follow us on Twitter @VPOEventZone or subscribe to our RSS feed for more trade show news. If you have questions about Virtual Press Office services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email sales@vpoinc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-press-office-exhibitor-profiles-licensing-expo-2018-300650689.html

SOURCE Virtual Press Office