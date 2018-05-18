Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Licensing Expo 2018

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for Licensing Expo 2018, the meeting place for the global licensing industry, which takes place from May 22-24 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lugosi Enterprises
Lugosi Enterprises is the exclusive rights holder of icon Bela Lugosi. Celebrating the man that will forever be Dracula, the family owned and operated company strives to associate the Bela Lugosi brand with quality products that exemplify the great style and distinction with which Bela Lugosi approached life. Lugosi Enterprises' selective licensing program includes agreements in advertising, merchandising, publication and entertainment projects.
