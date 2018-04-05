Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: NAB Show 2018

NAB Show 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

24i Media

Booth #SU9301CM

24i is an industry-leading global TV app developer with award-winning technology that helps customers develop and deploy apps faster and more efficiently on all devices, screens and platforms. 24i empower broadcasters, content owners and operators with future-proof and flexible tools to create and monetize personalized TV apps, while accelerating time-to-market and reducing cost.

24i's technology framework powers the digital experience for leading brands around the world, including RTL, Fox Sports, Viacom, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Globo, RTÉ, NPO, Fuse Media and many more, delivering state-of-the-art OTT apps, designed to maximize ROI, create seamless consumer experiences and build personalized engagements across all platforms, turning viewers into fans.

24i Media is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Copenhagen, New York and Brno. For more information, please visit 24i.com.

Innodisk

Booth #SL 15105

Innodisk embraces NAB and the innovative focus they place upon each sector of the industry. At Innodisk's booth #SL 15105, highlighted hardware technology products and software solutions such as iCAP, along with the Next Generation M.2, Embedded Peripherals, and DRAM 2666 will focus on security surveillance, cameras, and video recording technology as well as digital storage, automation, embedded devices and board applications. Visit Innodisk and experience the vision of "Accelerating Interconnectivity with Absolute Integration!"

Beamr

Booth #SU9813

CenturyLink

Booth #SL1

CenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business. To learn more about CenturyLink Business, visit: centurylink.com/business/enterprise.html.

LiveU Ltd.

Booths #C2617 and #FB6

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

Magewell

Booth #SU6324

Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit magewell.com. Mobile Video Devices Inc. is the North American and South American distributor for Magewell.

Other World Computing

Booth #C3647

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

SMPTE

Booth #LSU4

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE® (say "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in M&E technology. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards documents, more than 800 of which are currently in force. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are examples of SMPTE's work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping next-gen standards and providing education to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves.

Tektronix

Booth #SU5006

Confidence in a Fast World -- The media content industry is moving faster every year. Our specialized tools, solutions, and experts are united with a singular purpose to provide clarity and insight when producing and delivering engaging content, keeping our customers moving forward faster and with greater confidence. Meet with industry experts first hand at the Tektronix booth: SU5006.

