Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: RSNA 2019

Alpha Source Group

Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for healthcare customers and their equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source Group is the next-generation ISO, providing service for imaging and biomed medical equipment in all major markets in the U.S. Modalities serviced include PET, PET/CT, CT, MRI, NM, SPECT & SPECT/CT, BMD, and Ultrasound. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis.

Aspect Imaging

Embrace® Neonatal MRI System by Aspect Imaging

Embrace® Neonatal MRI is the world's first FDA cleared and CE marked compact MRI system ergonomically designed to fit inside the NICU. This point-of-care approach keeps critically ill infants safe in a temperature-controlled environment, eliminating the risk of transporting delicate newborns to an external MRI system. The customized patient bed and RF Head Coil accommodates intubated babies with routing mechanisms to allow safe tube and line management. To reduce noise exposure, the Embrace® system is significantly quieter than conventional MRI and does not require a special safety zone or special RF-shielded room. Integrating the Embrace® system in the NICU helps reduce procedure workflow and mitigates schedule disruption.

embracemri.com

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. (BDI), with headquarters in Monroe Township, NJ, is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bracco Imaging SpA. BDI offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products. For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

CIVCO Medical Solutions has over 35 years of experience and offers cutting-edge medical technology to a diverse group of medical professionals. CIVCO designs and manufactures accessories for use in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and interventional procedures with a strong focus on ultrasound. CIVCO's specialties include: infection control (ultrasound probe and system covers), high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes, needle and device guidance, electromagnetic needle tracking, and transperineal prostate solutions. Corporate information is available at CIVCO.com.

Densitas, Inc.

Our vision is to move the needle in breast cancer screening through individualized patient management for sustainable healthcare service delivery. Densitas develops advanced AI-powered solutions that deliver on-demand actionable insights through point-of-care and advanced healthcare analytics for breast health management aimed at improved patient outcomes. The densitasai™ platform, comprising densitas densityai™, densitas qualityai™ and densitas riskai™ tackles pressing challenges facing breast cancer screening today, including precision breast health, mammography quality, workflow efficiencies, compliance with national standards, and meeting accreditation requirements.

Double Black Imaging

Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier and calibration software developer who create 100% of our software and perform 100% display system integration in the USA. Our team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; we are continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in us every day. We are dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient and reducing healthcare costs are the cornerstones of what DBI stands for.

EIZO Inc.

EIZO, which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions. EIZO is one of the leading health care brands worldwide in medical imaging solutions for the digital era with over 51 years of developing and manufacturing innovative display solutions designed for critical applications. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting and other services to help customers in business, graphics, gaming, medicine, maritime and air traffic control. Headquartered in Hakusan, Japan, EIZO has R& D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and the U.S.

Fovia

Fovia Ai invites you to experience its groundbreaking AI-driven visualization solutions at RSNA 2019. Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR® and F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, XStream® aiCockpit™ and XStream® aiPlatform™ enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles,rooms and 3D mammography), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit sonosite.com.

Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its four centers in France, Israel and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €807 million in revenue in 2017.

HealthLytix

At HealthLytix, we create data analytics solutions to provide comprehensive insights into health status based on genetics, quantitative imaging, and other medical information. Our products provide consumers with the benefits of early detection and targeted care, while empowering physicians with more accurate clinical decision-making across medical imaging modalities. As a precision health company, we apply proprietary machine learning algorithms to create individualized wellness assessments. We enable physicians and health systems to understand patient data, personalize treatment solutions and leverage data-driven insights into care pathway management.

HERMES Medical Solutions Inc.

Recognized for over 40 years for clinical excellence and innovation, Hermes Medical Solutions delivers end-to-end enterprise class software for molecular imaging. Our solutions enable physicians to provide faster and more accurate diagnosis, improving patient outcomes and increasing efficiency. We provide the clinical workflow for integration, visualization, processing, reporting and archiving of image data from multiple modalities within nuclear medicine and radiology.

Hermes Medical Solutions' leadership within molecular imaging has been built upon technological innovation, a strong reputation for excellent customer service, and historical success. We are committed to the development of cutting-edge software solutions for clinical environments, academic institutions, and industry partners. Hermes Medical Solutions offers the most comprehensive enterprise class software suite for molecular imaging diagnosis and treatment planning, making precision and personalized medicine a reality.

Infervision

Since 2015, InferVision has been devoted to the clinical application of artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies to health care. During this time, Infervision has developed deep learning technologies that analyze medical imaging data from DR, CT, and MRI. We are providing radiologists around the world with highly precise and useful assistive clinical tools, that have the potential to alleviate their high workload while empowering them with clinical insights. Infervision strictly adheres to the R&D principle of "From the clinic, To the clinic," providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the physician and concerned with physicians' needs. Our focus is always on enabling the clinician to improve the quality of care they can provide to the patient.

ISMRM

The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine is an international, nonprofit, scientific association whose purpose is to promote communication, research, development, and applications in the field of magnetic resonance in medicine and biology and other related topics and to develop and provide channels and facilities for continuing education in the field. Its multidisciplinary membership of over 9,000 consists of clinicians, physicists, engineers, biochemists, radiographers, technologists and industry professionals. In addition to its large annual meeting, the Society holds year-round educational and scientific workshops, virtual meetings and publishes two journals, Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. It also sponsors 28 study groups on specific areas of scientific interest and chapters based on geographical location.

Kopp Development Inc.

Kopp Development Inc., the leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, FerrAlert™, is proud to announce the most comprehensive safety solution, FerrAlert™ Encompass Application. This combination of multiple products automatically detects and logs unintended ferromagnetic objects. It is the only system that provides a photographic stream which has date and time stamp for ferromagnetic entries and does not require manual logging. This feature allowing the technologists to perform uninterrupted patient care without wasting time with self-reporting. The data analysis software allows for effortless generation of reports for The Joint Commission inspections. It also allows for analysis of safety trends that can be shared throughout the entire hospital system. All FerrAlert™ products are regarded as the most accurate and reliable systems on the market, due to their unique, patented technology to detect and precisely locate offending ferrous objects. This timesaving feature makes them the preferred choice by hospitals and imaging centers worldwide.

Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions have been implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners.

Lunit

Lunit is a medical AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been internationally acknowledged for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. It has been named by CB Insights as one of "AI 100" startups transforming healthcare industry.

Lunit's mission is to empower physicians with clinically actionable insights that foster accurate and cost-efficient diagnosis and treatment through unprecedented AI-powered imaging biomarkers with cutting-edge, world-leading accuracy. lunit.io

MEDEXPRIM

Medexprim is a software editor and integrator. We provide IT and Consulting Solutions + Services.

Medexprim Suite™ allows you to securely handle your imaging research data workflow and your big data projects (imaging data warehouse) on premise.

Medexprim provides a contractual and technical framework enabling collaboration between health institutions having data and third-parties needing cleaned, specific, contextualized data: MedTech companies, CROs, developers of image processing algorithms & in-silico trials, operators in life sciences & medical data analytics.

Medexprim is your unique Real World Evidence - Real Word Data partner.

MXR Imaging

MXR Imaging – The Imaging Solution Company (MXR) is the largest independent provider of diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, training, and supplies in the nation. MXR is a full service medical imaging company. Offering an array of services that rival OEM service programs. The MXR Product portfolio is diverse in options of new, used, and reconditioned equipment for CT, MR, Ultrasound, DR, CR, x-ray, ultrasound probes, lead aprons, positioning aids and more.

RADLogics, Inc.

A healthcare software company, RADLogics provides machine learning image analysis solutions to improve radiologists' productivity while enhancing patient outcomes. RADLogics uses machine learning image analysis and advanced big data analytics to search and analyze imaging data from CTs, MRIs, PET scans, and X-rays to help reduce diagnostics turnaround time from hours to minutes by automating detection and report generation functions.

RaySearch Laboratories

ADVANCING CANCER TREATMENT

RaySearch is a committed pioneer of oncology software. Since 2000, we have worked in close cooperation with leading cancer centers to improve life and outcomes for patients. Medical science never stands still, and neither does RaySearch—our relentless drive to do things better leads us to ever-higher performance, accuracy, safety and usability.

We believe software is the driving force for innovation in oncology today. Our systems use groundbreaking automation and machine learning to create new possibilities. RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, will enable one workflow for all oncology disciplines. RayStation® harmonizes treatment planning, providing one point of control for all planning needs—any equipment, any scale.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

RedRick Technologies Inc

RedRick Technologies designs and develops ergonomic radiology PACS furniture, monitor mounting solutions, workstation accessories and peripherals. Our services include applying ergonomic principles to improve overall reading room space design, layout, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics. We understand that healthcare delivery is evolving, and the radiology department must enhance customer service and clinical value through efficient and effective communication. Addressing the overall reading environment supports the achievement of these goals as well as the need to maximize radiologist productivity and health.

ScImage, Inc.

PICOM365 by ScImage goes beyond PACS to provide an information highway that facilitates access to all patient data, leveraging the security of our Cloud platform. PICOM365's unique Interoperability Core orchestrates data access, transfer, security and distribution no matter the format: HL7, DICOM and non-DICOM data, and proprietary formats.

PICOM365 delivers a flexible solution from an industry leader who has been supporting the evolution of enterprise imaging for more than 25 years with easy access to patient records anywhere in the enterprise and automated workflow that is fully functional in the Cloud and on-premise.

VIDA

VIDA is transforming pulmonary care through intelligence. Powered by a unique combination of AI and quality-controlled image analysis services, VIDA's solution aims to provide greater precision and personalization across a range of lung diseases including cancer, emphysema, airway obstructive diseases, asthma and interstitial lung disease. LungPrint® is part of the VIDA|vision® Software Suite and available for clinical use in the USA, EU, Canada and Australia. Visit us in the AI Showcase (North Hall, level 2), booth #11143 and take the LungPrint Challenge.

Volpara Solutions

For more information, visit volparasolutions.com.

