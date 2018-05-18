Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: SID Display Week 2018

Display Week 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

AGC Glass Co.

Booth #717

AGC Glass Co.
Booth #717

For more information, visit agcglass.com.

DigiLens Inc.

Meeting Room #10

DigiLens Inc.
Meeting Room #10

For more information, visit digilens.com.

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.

Booth #1329

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.
Booth #1329

The Difference You Can Measure

Konica Minolta Sensing provides advanced optical technology that precisely measures elements of color and light. Our products have become a staple in research and manufacturing environments, helping organizations to meet product quality and operational goals with less waste, time, and effort. This commitment to creating value for customers is the core principle behind the Konica Minolta brand, and has led us to develop the world's first portable spectrophotometer and the first light meter used on board a spacecraft (Apollo 8). It's why we're regarded as the technological leader in color and light measurement solutions today. sensing.konicaminolta.us

MAC Thin Films, Inc.

Booth #537

MAC Thin Films, Inc.
Booth #537

For more information, visit macthinfilms.com.

Nanosys Inc.

Booth #737

Nanosys Inc.
Booth #737

Quantum Dots are the future technology platform for all displays. From LCDs to OLEDs and microLEDs to printable electroluminescent displays Quantum Dots are changing the way displays are made.

Visit Quantum Dot leader Nanosys at Booth #737 for a detailed look at the roadmap for our Quantum Dot technology.

See the very latest 2018 Quantum Dot TV from a top brand before it hits the market

See how our latest Cadmium Free materials stack up to competing display technologies

Go hands-on with future QD implementations including ink-jet printed Quantum Dots for LCD, OLED and microLED displays and emissive QDEL pixels

Nanosys is also participating in a number of talks throughout the week. Visit nanosysinc.com/displayweek for a full schedule.

SCHOTT

Booth #1045

SCHOTT
Booth #1045

SCHOTT Advanced Optics, with its deep technological expertise, is a valuable partner for its customers in developing products and customized solutions for applications in optics, lithography, astronomy, opto-electronics, architecture, life sciences, and research. With a product portfolio of more than 120 optical glasses, special materials and components, we master the value chain: from customized glass development to high-precision optical product finishing and metrology. us.schott.com

Tianma NLT USA, Inc.

Booth #1005

Tianma NLT USA, Inc.
Booth #1005

Tianma NLT USA, Inc. (TNU) A leading provider of small to medium size display solutions to the Americas, utilizing cutting edge technologies from Tianma Microelectronics and NLT Technologies Ltd., coupled with state-of-the-art manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group, TNU offers a comprehensive range of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) products and associated technologies. Products include passive character and monochrome, a-Si and LTPS-TFT LCD, as well as AMOLED products with standard product sizes ranging from 1-inch to 21.3-inch and resolutions from QVGA to QSXGA for standard 4:3 aspect and from WQVGA to HD for wide aspect. macrovis.net/tianma2018/

