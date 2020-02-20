Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Toy Fair New York 2020 Part 2

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for Toy Fair 2020, a show for all businesses involved in creating and bringing toys and youth entertainment products to kids of all ages, which takes place from February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

MasterPieces Inc.

Booth #1135

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/MasterPieces

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary! MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company's commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Hershey's, John Wayne, Realtree, Scholastic, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

MEandMine

Booth #4219

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/MEandMine

Started in 2019, MEandMine was founded by a team of educators, pediatricians, psychologists, toy geeks, and parents in the Silicon Valley. Our vision is to develop kids' resilience through a fundamental love of self. We create read-build-play experiences that make kids' self-discovery journey just as fun, weird, messy and marvelous as the magic they'll find inside. We aim to transform what children learn - from performance play to purposeful play and from outside validation to inside discovery.

We built our award-winning toys for kids ages 3-8 based on 2 educational theories by David Kolb and Harvard CDC. This starts with reading and layers on play and practice as a surefire way to help kids dig in what they're made of. Once they love their gifts and quirks, this helps them face the wild road of life ahead with excitement, confidence, creativity, and resilience. We currently have 2 product collections: MEandMine Body and MEandMine Emotion. By the end of month, we are expecting to have a total of 10 products available.

MGA Entertainment

Booths #2571, #2479

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/MGAEntertainment

MGA Entertainment, a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California, creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise™, Little Tikes®, Num Noms™, Poopsie Slime Surprise™, Bratz®, Rainbows in Pieces™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Wreck Royale™, Baby Born Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at mgae.com.

Monogram International, Inc.

Booth #177

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/MonogramInternational

Monogram International Inc is a world leader in creating innovative Licensed products for a variety of sales channels like Souvenir, Specialty, Promotional, and Theme park. Monogram was established in 1971 in the US and continues to grow by adding creative categories and world-famous licenses to our catalog. Our product categories include: key chains, blind bags, magnets, key holders, pins, paperweights, figures, bust banks, mugs, goblets, stationery, and lanyards for our expanding portfolio of licensors such as Disney, Marvel, DC, Warner Bros, Fox, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, TOHO, Universal Studios, Capcom, Funimation, Toei Animation, Viz Media and more!

Moose Toys

Booth #2535

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/MooseToys

For more information, visit moosetoys.com.

New Zealand Mint

Booth #5117

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/NewZealandMint

New Zealand Mint is a world leader in creating collectibles with genuine value for fans around the world. They produce unique limited edition pure silver and gold legal tender coins along with silver foils and miniatures of cherished characters, movies and comics. NZ Mint works with some of the world's biggest brands including Disney, Star WarsTM, DC Comics, HARRY POTTERTM and Star Trek. Their access to global licenses, product innovation, expertise in design, and flair for the development of attractive packaging has seen the business go from strength to strength. They continue lead the way in silver and gold collectibles.

OWI INC

Booth #2902

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/OWI

Since 1980, OWIkits and RobotiKits are synonymous with robotics kits, science kits, eco-friendly products, saltwater fuel cell kits, solar technology, Robotic arms, and aluminum bug and dinosaur kits. A favorite with schools, museums, science clubs, camps, and parents. The kits have a companion educational curriculum. OWI will be introducing at least five new items January 2020: Rookie Coding Robot, 3 in 1 Hydraulic/Pneumatic Edge Robot, Kinetic Racer, Air Power Racer V2, and Rookie Solar Racer V3, with more new kits to follow later in the year!

Party Animal, Inc.

Booth #5607

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/PartyAnimal

Party Animal, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of professional and collegiate sports and entertainment licensed toys, flags and decor. Launched by entrepreneur Jim Cantrall in 1989, the company has grown from a small business selling party signs into a major manufacturer of over 1,000 licensed products. As a 29-year NFL licensee, Party Animal has a long-established reputation for offering premium quality licensed products. The Party Animal lineup includes licensed products with Warner Bros., NFL, NFLPA, MLB, NHL, NBA, WWE and over 40 colleges and universities. Fans can find products available at national and independent stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and online everywhere.

Playmates Toys

Booth #2243

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/PlaymatesToys

With a history of over 50 years, Playmates Toys is today among the most well-respected and innovative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry with a proven history in the creation of imaginative products as well as the development and management of profitable, long-term brand franchises. Products span across multiple categories, including action figures, dolls, plush and more. Key brands include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Players, Disney's Frozen 2 and Ben 10. From its offices in Hong Kong and California, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit playmatestoys.com.

Playtime Fun

Booth #965

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/PlaytimeFun

Playtime Fun™ is a brand-new company founded by seasoned toy professionals, offering a timeless product line with a proven track record for successful sales. Our Love & Hug™ Rag Dolls are thoughtfully designed with brightly, colored clothing, soft yarn hair and precious embroidered faces. From our Love & Learn™ Doll that teaches five, fun dressing activities to our Love & Hug™ Ballerina Doll in her pink tulle skirt and satin ballet slippers, these adorable dolls are the perfect best friends for little ones to hold and cuddle.

Razor USA

Booth #2923

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/RazorUSA

Razor embodies the spirit of fun and freedom. The company was founded in 2000 with the introduction of its now legendary, original Razor kick scooter, which quickly became an essential ride for anyone on the go. Today, Razor products are available worldwide, with a full range of wheeled goods to inspire and excite riders everywhere. Innovative products and great value have distinguished Razor as a trusted global brand and industry leader.

Winner of countless international awards and accolades, Razor has most recently won the Toy Industry Association's 2014 Outdoor Toy of the Year for Crazy Cart. For more information, please visit razor.com.

Reeves International / Breyer

Booth #2153

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/ReevesIntl

Reeves International, Inc., founded in 1946, creates, markets and distributes high quality toys. Reeves is best known for its Breyer brand, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2020. Breyer is the world's leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events. Breyer celebrates the beauty, power and inspiration of horses, with a dedicated commitment to authenticity, quality and realism. In addition to the Breyer brand, Reeves is the exclusive U.S. distributor of high quality specialty brands CollectA and its own Reeves Toys line, including the popular Big Dig®.

Robosen Robotics Inc.

Booth #4514

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Robosen

Robosen Robotics is a leading innovator in the field of AI and robotics. Our vision is to provide the consumer, both young and old, an ultimate entertaining experience filled with AI, programming, learning and pure fun.

T9 is the world's most advanced programmable robot that can automatically convert from robot to vehicle form in a stunningly smooth and seamless animation.

Meticulously designed and crafted with more than 3,000 state-of-the-art, high-grade metal alloy parts, T9 combines a classic industrial design with the most cutting-edge robotic technology.

SMART Toys and Games

Booth #2835

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/SmartToysAndGames

Smart Toys and Games produces and represents leading international brands in family entertainment. Our products develop logic and problem-solving skills for kids and adults through fun, challenging, constructive play.

SmartGames® award-winning products range from preschool fairytale games to challenging travel games for seasoned players. In 2020 SmartGames is proud to debut multiplayer games.

SmartMax® Magnetic Discovery enables children to explore STEM-focused magnetism in a safe and creative way, including the My First line for kids ages 1+.

GeoSmart® geomagnetic construction with innovative vehicles and a patented safety system.

Smart also features True Balance and Happy Cube products.

smarTrike

Booth #3141

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/smartrike

smarTrike® is an award-winning and industry leader in ride-on-toys that helps little ones grow and develop while having fun! We are the pioneers of multistage products with innovative designs for a range of ages and abilities. smarTrike® introduced the first ever "Grow With Me" trike for a growing child over a decade ago and in doing so, revolutionized the baby ride-on tricycle category. From smarTrikes to scooters, balance bikes, and activity centers - we have got something for everyone!

Spin Master / GUND

Booth #2209

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/SpinMaster

Spin Master is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year.

The Learning Journey

Booth #1579

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/TheLearningJourney

The Learning Journey opened its doors in 1995 with the mission of providing parents and educators with affordable, high quality educational games, puzzles, and toys to ensure a successful start in school for their children. Since then, The Learning Journey has been designing and manufacturing an exclusive line of award-winning children's interactive educational products worldwide that encourage learning and develop confidence as they enhance a child's potential. With The Learning Journey's complete range of interactive products, children have fun while learning and parents and educators know they have the right quality educational products for their children.

The LEGO Group

Booth #1335

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/LEGO

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at LEGO.com.

TOMY International, Inc.

Booth #3003

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/TOMY

TOMY International is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. Find us at New York Toy Fair, booth 3003.

Toysmith

Booth #2251

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Toysmith

We welcome you to visit the all-new Toysmith open booth experience at New York Toy Fair in 2020! With the debut of over 165 new and exciting toys & gifts, a variety of proven in-store merchandising solutions and a surprise interactive booth activity, you won't want to miss dropping by booth #2251. Toysmith is proud to present a robust portfolio of quality on-trend impulse & novelty toys & gifts, unique active play lines and innovative new offerings from our world-class partners including 4M STEM brands and Spin Master. Toysmith, come play with us!

usaopoly | The Op

Booth #209

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/USAopoly

The Op, also known as usaopoly, is a leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, CODENAMES, RUBIK'S CUBE® and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, FOX, and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at TheOp.games.

VTech & LeapFrog

Level 1 Meeting Rooms — 1C03, 1C04

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/VTech

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit VTechKids.com, facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at leapfrog.com.

Warcradle Studios (Wayland Games)

Booth #4241

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Warcradle

Warcradle Studios, established in 2016, is a UK based publisher of dynamic tabletop games including Wild West Exodus, Dystopian Wars, Fog & Friction: Western Front, and more. We will be showcasing our new board game, Bill & Ted's Riff in Time, based off of the "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" film franchise in partnership with Creative Licensing at Toy Fair New York.

With several games already published, we're looking to continue producing high-quality products, that unite and excite the community, for many years to come. Toy Fair New York is one trade show that we can't miss.

Winning Solutions Inc.

Booth #6223

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/WinningSolutions

For more information, visit wsgamecompany.com.

WowWee

Booth #2771

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/WowWee

WowWee designs, develops, markets, and distributes innovative robotic toys and consumer entertainment products. Our astonishing imagination sets us apart.

YULU

Booth #1765

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Yulu

YULU is a privately-owned international toy and entertainment company based in Hong Kong with offices in Europe and North America. The company was formed in 2015 by Co-Founders Jochem van Rijn and Thijmen de Schipper. YULU products are available in both mass retailers like Target and Walmart, online retailers, as well as specialty stores. Brands include Pop Pops, Spy Code, and YULU Sports, as well as products like Popcorn Poppin', Swirl & Style, Watermelon Smash, and Tic Tac Tongue. To learn more about YULU, visit YuluToys.com.

ZURU Inc.

Booth #1835

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/ZURUToys

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative toys. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. Zuru has delighted millions of families all over the world through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. The company will showcase the latest in their global brands including Bunch O Balloons™, 5 Surprise™, X-Shot™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™ and more. Let's reimagine play, everyday!

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during Toy Fair 2020 for the latest news.

