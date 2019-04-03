Virtual Private Server Market Worth $5.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Virtual Private Server Market by Operating System (Windows and Linux), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global VPS Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2018 to USD 5.0 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period. VPS enables organizations avail dedicated servers in the virtual environment. This approach provides enhanced control over servers, agile deployment of virtualized workloads, reduced infrastructure cost, and improved operational efficiency.

The Linux operating system segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Organizations use VPS for their Windows and Linux applications. Linux VPS is one of the best options if a user wants more control over the things that have been installed on the server where the website has been hosted. Linux VPS provides with a multi-tenancy feature, which means allocation of resources, such as email accounts or disk space can be done easily. Linux VPS is easy to install, and it is viable to deploy tools and add-ons as per user's requirement. Thus, the Linux segment is witnessing higher growth in adoption.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs segment usually faces challenges in terms of IT infrastructure resources. However, these organizations are trying to gain enhanced control over their servers. VPS offers a virtually dedicated server option, which is gaining popularity among SMEs. Thus, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America to dominate the VPS Market during the forecast period

The global VPS Market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, owing to the presence of several vendors and huge investments in adopting VPS solutions in the region. The VPS Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the Virtual Private Server Market include AWS (US), United Internet (UK), GoDaddy (US), Endurance International Group (US), OVH (France), DigitalOcean (US), Plesk (Switzerland), Rackspace (US), A2 Hosting (US), Liquid Web (US), Linode (US), Vultr (US), DreamHost (US), InMotion Hosting (US), and TekTonic (US).

