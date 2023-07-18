Virtual Production Market size to grow by USD 2,447.47 million between 2022 to 2027|Growing implementation of virtual production in the gaming industry boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,447.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of virtual production in the gaming industry drives market growth. One of the main activities of virtual production technology is gaming. Virtual production game creation is a complex process that requires skills in 3D designing, animation, and software programming, as well as needs creativity and innovative ideas. Additionally, these virtual production games are increasingly being optimized for mobile phone compatibility as well. Hence, it is expected to fuel the demand for these games once more smartphones are equipped with more powerful processors, better graphics, precise motion tracking, and long-lasting batteries. Some of the other key application areas of virtual production besides gaming include storytelling and art, communication and social interaction, awareness-raising, and live entertainment. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the virtual production market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Production Market

Virtual Production Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Virtual Production Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Virtual Production Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing popularity of virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video content is an emerging trend in the virtual production market during the forecast period. 360-degree videos can be referred to as those clips which are extensively designed for displaying a spherical scenario where all possible angles of the environment are recorded by the camera. This kind of visual experience is an emerging trend in the virtual content market, such that several new filmmakers, online content developers, and commercial video producers are utilizing 360-degree videos to market their products or services by offering consumers a unique visual experience. Furthermore, several vendors are offering high-resolution gigapixel content for various events to enhance the consumer experience. As a result, there is a growing popularity for 360-degree videos, which are fuelling the demand for 3D technology to create advertisements. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the virtual production market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Limitations in the availability of content are a significant challenge hindering the virtual production market growth. Limitation of content can be a significant challenge to filmmakers and online content creators as they need to ensure that their content offers a visual experience to consumers in order to sustain in the market. Furthermore, another significant challenge faced by video content players is acquiring the rights to distribute content on a new platform. This is because it is important to understand the target demographics' tastes and preferences as well as several rules and regulations in the target country before the distribution of the content. Additionally, it is vital to have a good rapport with the theatrical exhibitors and broadcasters so that they do not cause litigation in terms of content rights. Hence, such factors are e expected to hinder the virtual production market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual Production Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Virtual Production Market is segmented as below:

Component

Software



Services



Hardware

Type

Post-production



Production



Pre-production

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the software segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising addition of deep learning and machine learning in virtual production resolution are significantly contributing to the growth of the software segment in the virtual production market. Additionally, there is a growing use of VFX and computer-generated graphics in cinema and business advertisements which is expected to fuel the demand for this segment. Due to the frequent technological advancements in production software solutions, it enhances the content viewing experience with the help of sophisticated visual tools and effects. The main advantage of virtual production is that it allows filmmakers to customize content during filming rather than in virtual production. Hence, such factors are e expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual Production Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual production market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual production market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual production market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual production market, vendors

Virtual Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2447.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global virtual production market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global virtual production market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Post-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pre-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pre-production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 360Rize

Exhibit 119: 360Rize - Overview



Exhibit 120: 360Rize - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: 360Rize - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Arashi Vision Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 131: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BORIS FX Inc.

Exhibit 135: BORIS FX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: BORIS FX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: BORIS FX Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Epic Games Inc.

Exhibit 138: Epic Games Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Epic Games Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 141: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Humaneyes Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mo Sys Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 150: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Panocam3d.com

Exhibit 155: Panocam3d.com - Overview



Exhibit 156: Panocam3d.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Panocam3d.com - Key offerings

12.14 Side Effects Software Inc.

Exhibit 158: Side Effects Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Side Effects Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Side Effects Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Technicolor SA

Exhibit 161: Technicolor SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Technicolor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Technicolor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Technicolor SA - Segment focus

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 165: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

