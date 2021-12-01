Virtual Production Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% by 2026 |46% of growth to originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

The virtual production market covers the following areas:

The virtual production market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies product launch and product expansion as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens may impede the market growth.

The virtual production market analysis includes segmentation by component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The virtual production market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software segment of the market is growing owing to the increasing addition of deep learning and machine learning in virtual production resolution. The rising usage of visual effects and computer-generated graphics in cinema and business commercials are expected to affect the demand for the software segment of the global virtual production market.

Companies Mentioned

The virtual production market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corp.

Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Virtual Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.91 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

