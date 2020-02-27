Virtual Programs to Make Computational Knowledge Employable in Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Circle Venture, through India international innovation Institute (i4), is bringing its i4 Class to help advance STEM education in high schools and community colleges in Detroit. i4 Class is a virtual program accessible to Detroit high school, middle school and community college students. These programs will be based on real-life applications in computational and data analytics, providing opportunities for prospective students to enter the life-long job market.

The impact of changing technologies and shrinking of global societies on the job scenario is quite evident. Businesses & jobs that did not exist 10 years ago are today the largest employers. There is a growing wage gap between high paying jobs and low paying jobs. The biggest opportunities of the future will be AI, machine learning, big data, process automation, robotics and blockchain.

According to the National Science Board's Science and Engineering Indicators 2018, Americans' basic STEM skills have modestly improved over the past two decades but continue to lag behind many other countries. According to the Indicators, from 2006–2015, American 15-year-olds still tend to score below the international average in mathematics skills and slightly above the international average in science skills.

Amber Malhotra Founder and CEO of Sam Circle Venture LLC, which is offering its i4 Class by linking to its lab at IIT Delhi, said, "Our objective is to make computational knowledge employable. This will require learning the use of data & analytics at an early age. Our digital platforms for teaching and learning will offer more active and engaging learning through virtual reality experiences."

i4 programs will be targeted towards short-term skills, essential to bridge the growing skill gaps in the industry, as they can be updated frequently and allow students to explore different interests.

