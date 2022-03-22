Virtual Psychedelic Therapy Company TripSitter.Clinic is Joined by Reconcious Medical

Four (4) psychedelics industry professionals will join the TripSitter.Clinic team, including Dr. Mark Braunstein , world renowned ketamine and cannabis psychiatrist.

, world renowned ketamine and cannabis psychiatrist. TripSitter.Clinic's current patient services will be updated & new offerings added

TripSitter.Clinic's technology platform will be enhanced with new native iOS and Android apps to provide improved patient & practitioner experiences

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) ("TripSitter" or the "Company"), a telehealth clinic enabling physician-directed treatment plans of safe and legal evidence-based psychedelic medicine, has been joined in medical, clinical, and administrative operations by Insight Systems, PBC dba Reconscious Medical. Reconscious Medical is a psychedelic psychotherapy company engaging in both in-clinic and online virtual care with safety, monitoring, and support provided through a proprietary technology platform. Reconscious Medical's primary focus and service to date has been combining psychedelic treatment with psychotherapy in both high and low doses of ketamine.

Highlights of what Reconscious Medical brings to TripSitter.Clinic:

Expertise: 4 industry professionals from Reconscious Medical will join the TripSitter.Clinic team, adding a wealth of experience to medical, clinical, operational, and administrative expertise.

4 industry professionals from Reconscious Medical will join the TripSitter.Clinic team, adding a wealth of experience to medical, clinical, operational, and administrative expertise. Improvement to current offerings: Current treatment offerings will be updated beginning April 1, 2022 providing an enhanced experience for all patients. Newly-trained psychedelic treatment "sitters" along with specially-trained psychedelic integration specialists will be added to support patients before and after treatment sessions.

Current treatment offerings will be updated beginning providing an enhanced experience for all patients. Newly-trained psychedelic treatment "sitters" along with specially-trained psychedelic integration specialists will be added to support patients before and after treatment sessions. Updated technology platform. Our online platform will be updated by May 1, 2022 to include native mobile smartphone apps on both the Android and iOS platforms to improve patient and practitioner experiences and integrate with screening and monitoring procedures for safer and more scalable services.

Our online platform will be updated by to include native mobile smartphone apps on both the Android and iOS platforms to improve patient and practitioner experiences and integrate with screening and monitoring procedures for safer and more scalable services. New offerings: Additional services will be rolled out Summer 2022, including virtual, ketamine-enhanced integration coaching with trained specialists.

TripSitter.Clinic CEO, Dr. John Huber, commented, "We're excited by both the prospective benefits for our patients as well as the competitive advantages we'll gain by bringing Reconscious Medical into our family at TripSitter.Clinic. This will enable us to expand TripSitter.Clinic quickly but to grow with the most professional and experienced team possible. This strategic addition will also protect our patients' safety while facilitating the deepest level of healing possible."

Mark Braunstein, CEO of Reconscious Medical, commented: "Very excited to join TripSitter.Clinic. It has long been my dream to safely and efficaciously expand access to psychedelic medicine globally. Together, through the TripSitter.Clinic platform, we will be able to do this, raising the bar and setting industry-wide standards for the implementation of at-home psychedelic treatment. First with ketamine, next with MDMA, and psilocin to soon follow."

Learn more about TripSitter.Clinic here: https://www.tripsitter.clinic/

ABOUT TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD.

TripSitter, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TripSitter Clinic Corp, is at the forefront of two emerging sectors: telehealth and psychedelic medicine. The Company's consultative virtual clinic, TripSitter.Clinic, is an internationally-recognized SaaS platform that provides care, monitoring, and coaching while connecting patients with licensed physicians in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed psychedelic treatment program of therapeutic low-dose ketamine medication. TripSitter is not a primary care physician (PCP). TripSitter.Clinic requires prospective patients to provide a diagnosis from their PCP along with other health information to their chosen TripSitter physician during the initial intake process. When a patient is approved for treatment by their physician, TripSitter.Clinic connects the patient with experts who also use the platform to consult and coordinate with the patient and their physician. Learn more at https://www.tripsitter.clinic/

ABOUT RECONSCIOUS MEDICAL

Reconscious Medical (RM) is a psychedelic psychotherapy company established in 2020 to expand access to psychedelic psychotherapies through technology. RM has three primary products. The first is in-clinic psychedelic psychotherapy intensives in utilizing high dose (IM and oral) ketamine-assisted psychotherapy sessions (KAP). The second is the most scalable being virtual lower dose (oral) ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy (KEP) sessions The third is a technology platform which acts as a delivery system for the virtual model as well as electronic health record (EHR) for virtual and in-clinic work. Reconscious Medical excels at the development and implementation of cutting-edge psychedelic therapy protocols as well proprietary screening and dosing algorithms. RM also trains therapists, sitters, integration specialists, and physicians.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Dr. John Huber, CEO

[email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TripSitter in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company's general business plans, the tele-health industry and the Company's market position within it, and statements concerning the listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated November 22, 2021, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

SOURCE TripSitter Clinic Ltd.