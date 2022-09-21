VIRTUAL REALITY BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO THE HOME REMODELING EXPERIENCE

With the nVision service by NGage Properties Group, defining design choices is achieved early, and the element of surprise is significantly reduced. Before and even during construction, critical design decisions can be made, easing homeowner anxiety.

Further, this process benefits all clients. NGage Properties Group helps real estate agents close the deal by guiding buyers into looking for a new home in a very tight market. In the DC area, inventory is almost non-existent, and homeowners often are forced to choose between the neighborhood they want to reside in or their dream home. The firm aligns with real estate agents to imagine or nVision the most unattractive home completely remodeled, thus multiplying clients' options.

nVision is currently being used with homeowners across the Washington, DC area - including but not limited to Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Bowie, and Arlington - to curate luxurious living spaces. They build custom homes, multi-level new additions, four-season outdoor living spaces, custom kitchens and baths, and completely redesign floorplans.

"With NGage Properties Group and its new nVision service, we take the guesswork out of the renovation experience. When imaging just isn't good enough, come nVision with NGage Properties Group," said Butler.

ABOUT NGAGE PROPERTIES GROUP

Ngage Properties Group is a full-service Design and Build firm headquartered in Washington, DC. It services clients in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Their business model uniquely combines the services of residential remodeling and sales. They help clients find the house, buy the house, design the house, and then build the house. Seamlessly. Comprehensively. To learn more about nVision, visit http://nvision.ngageproperties.com/

SOURCE NGage Properties Group