Virtual Reality for Enterprise and Industrial Markets

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training and Simulation, Education, Virtual Prototyping/3D Modeling, Location-Based Entertainment, and Medical Therapy: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402901
While enterprise markets have made use of professional-grade virtual reality (VR) technology for some time, the recent debut of consumer-grade VR head-mounted displays
(HMDs) from companies like Facebook/Oculus, HTC, and Samsung has raised the profile of VR immeasurably and, more importantly, sparked the potential for enterprise VR use
cases leveraging consumer-grade VR solutions. In addition to the availability of low-cost consumer grade VR solutions, the adoption of VR among enterprises is motivated
by the opportunity for increased productivity, improved results, and efficiency through the greater level of immersion that VR applications offer compared to more conventional
means.
Even with the continuing growth, however, market adoption of enterprise VR use cases is moving slower than previously anticipated due to market acceptance lagging behind for
the education and location-based entertainment use cases. Lagging market acceptance in these two use cases is due to a slower adoption of smartphone HMDs; in education because
of the cost of hardware and access to smartphones, and in location-based entertainment because many venues desire higher immersion/quality VR experiences, which smartphone HMDs
cannot deliver. Despite some retrenching in the market, however, there is momentum and accelerated activity, particularly for location-based entertainment and medical therapy
use cases. Tractica forecasts that worldwide enterprise VR hardware and software revenue will increase from $1.0 billion in 2018 to $12.6 billion annually by 2025.
This Tractica report provides global market forecasts for the period from 2016 through 2025 for annual unit shipments and associated revenue for VR hardware and content in
the enterprise sector. The analysis covers HMDs as well as software applications and content creation tools. Market sizing and forecast data is segmented by five major regions
and five different application markets are examined including education, virtual prototyping/3D modeling, location-based entertainment, training and simulation, and medical therapy.
The report also includes profiles of 18 key industry players in the enterprise VR market.
Key Questions Addressed:
How large is the market for enterprise VR hardware and content?
How will the market be segmented by product type, application/use case, and world region?
How will this market grow in the coming years and what factors will drive this growth?
Which factors could inhibit growth during the forecast period?
What are the main technology trends and issues in the enterprise VR market?
Who are the leading providers of enterprise VR technology and how do their go-to-market strategies differ?
Who Needs This Report?
VR headset manufacturers
Mobile device manufacturers
Semiconductor and component companies
Software and application developers
Systems integrators
Enterprise and industrial VR end-user organizations
Investor community
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402901
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-reality-for-enterprise-and-industrial-markets-300655422.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article