Virtual Reality for Enterprise and Industrial Markets

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training and Simulation, Education, Virtual Prototyping/3D Modeling, Location-Based Entertainment, and Medical Therapy: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts



https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402901



While enterprise markets have made use of professional-grade virtual reality (VR) technology for some time, the recent debut of consumer-grade VR head-mounted displays

(HMDs) from companies like Facebook/Oculus, HTC, and Samsung has raised the profile of VR immeasurably and, more importantly, sparked the potential for enterprise VR use

cases leveraging consumer-grade VR solutions. In addition to the availability of low-cost consumer grade VR solutions, the adoption of VR among enterprises is motivated

by the opportunity for increased productivity, improved results, and efficiency through the greater level of immersion that VR applications offer compared to more conventional

means.



Even with the continuing growth, however, market adoption of enterprise VR use cases is moving slower than previously anticipated due to market acceptance lagging behind for

the education and location-based entertainment use cases. Lagging market acceptance in these two use cases is due to a slower adoption of smartphone HMDs; in education because

of the cost of hardware and access to smartphones, and in location-based entertainment because many venues desire higher immersion/quality VR experiences, which smartphone HMDs

cannot deliver. Despite some retrenching in the market, however, there is momentum and accelerated activity, particularly for location-based entertainment and medical therapy

use cases. Tractica forecasts that worldwide enterprise VR hardware and software revenue will increase from $1.0 billion in 2018 to $12.6 billion annually by 2025.



This Tractica report provides global market forecasts for the period from 2016 through 2025 for annual unit shipments and associated revenue for VR hardware and content in

the enterprise sector. The analysis covers HMDs as well as software applications and content creation tools. Market sizing and forecast data is segmented by five major regions

and five different application markets are examined including education, virtual prototyping/3D modeling, location-based entertainment, training and simulation, and medical therapy.

The report also includes profiles of 18 key industry players in the enterprise VR market.



Key Questions Addressed:

How large is the market for enterprise VR hardware and content?

How will the market be segmented by product type, application/use case, and world region?

How will this market grow in the coming years and what factors will drive this growth?

Which factors could inhibit growth during the forecast period?

What are the main technology trends and issues in the enterprise VR market?

Who are the leading providers of enterprise VR technology and how do their go-to-market strategies differ?



Who Needs This Report?

VR headset manufacturers

Mobile device manufacturers

Semiconductor and component companies

Software and application developers

Systems integrators

Enterprise and industrial VR end-user organizations

Investor community



