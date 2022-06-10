DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2022, by Component, Deployment, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global virtual reality in education market.



This report focuses on virtual reality in education market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the virtual reality in education market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the virtual reality in education ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Virtual Reality In Education market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider virtual reality in education market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The virtual reality in education market section of the report gives context. It compares the virtual reality in education market with other segments of the virtual reality in education market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, virtual reality in education indicators comparison.

Major players in the virtual reality in education market are Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, IBM Corporation, HTC Corporation, Unimersiv, Samsung, Lenovo Group Limited, Sony Corporation, Alchemy Immersive, Avantis Systems Ltd, Veative Labs Pvt. Ltd., VR Education Holdings, Cyberith, Sixense Enterprises Inc. and Vuzix, Schell Games.



The global virtual reality in education market is expected to increase from $6.37 billion in 2021 to $8.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $32.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.7%.



Virtual reality in education market consists of sales of virtual reality hardware and software by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnership) that have the potential to transform the theoretical aspects in the books to reality using the virtual reality features. Virtual reality is a computed enabled simulation that is presented using projectors and computer programming. Virtual reality in education is being applied in all levels of education today including K-12, higher education, and vocational training.



The main components of virtual reality in education are hardware, software, and solutions. The hardware component of VR in education involves devices used to project virtual reality content such as head-mounted displays, VR headsets, and projectors. Virtual reality in education can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, and is applied in areas including residential, academic and training institutions, among others.



North America was the largest region in the virtual reality in education market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing internet penetration will drive the growth of virtual reality in the education market during the forecast period. The internet plays a crucial role in people's lives today as a large portion of the population's lives are immersed in digital technology. The internet has become an effective platform for conducting virtual courses due to its consistent interface, lower connection cost, and universal appeal.

For instance, according to the Internet World Stats report, global internet users reached 5.1 billion as of March 2021. Furthermore, according to the Techjury report, the global E-learning sector is expected to reach $325 Billion by 2021. Therefore, the increasing internet penetration propels the growth of virtual reality in the education market.



The development of Augmented Reality (AR) applications by leveraging the upcoming 5G technology is shaping virtual reality in the education market. With its high-speed network, 5G provides hands-on experience and helps access apps easily, whereas 4G technology struggles with the use of Virtual or Augmented Reality in educational applications. These robot applications help children to solve learning issues, allowing them to get education from the comfort of their own homes while also allowing them to access cloud-based material more quickly.

For instance, in March 2021, Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile, and VictoryXR have partnered to launch the first-ever interactive 5G enabled VR human cadaver lab for learning delivery to pre-med and biology-related majors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Virtual Reality In Education Market Characteristics



3. Virtual Reality In Education Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Virtual Reality In Education



5. Virtual Reality In Education Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Virtual Reality In Education Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Virtual Reality In Education Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Virtual Reality In Education Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Virtual Reality In Education Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hardware

Solution

Software

6.2. Global Virtual Reality In Education Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premises

6.3. Global Virtual Reality In Education Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Academic And Training Institutions

Others

7. Virtual Reality In Education Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Virtual Reality In Education Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Virtual Reality In Education Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3uicw

