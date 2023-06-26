Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027; CAGR accelerating at 60.65% by 2027| Segmentation by component, end-user and geography|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual reality market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the application software market. According to projections, the market will grow by USD 1,81,340.96 million. Head-mounted display (HMD) adoption in the gaming and entertainment industries is one of the factors driving the market for virtual reality market. Other factors such as increase in raising the affordability of virtual reality equipment are expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for virtual reality is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 60.65%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027

The virtual reality (VR) report goes into great detail about market segmentation by component (hardware and software), end-user (enterprise and consumer), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technological advancements in the virtual reality hardware market are projected to improve user acceptance of virtual reality goods.

Major virtual reality market trends

An important trend in the market for virtual reality is the use of virtual reality in training and simulation for aerospace and defense. The use of virtual reality in counterterrorism operations has grown as a result of ongoing technological advancements and a high rate of service success. Two key factors driving demand for such virtual reality systems are rising defense budgets worldwide and territorial disputes. As a result, nations like the US have started to develop a variety of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that use virtual reality and support the armed forces in combat.

Key virtual reality market customer landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as CXR Agency and 360 Labs LLC. To increase their visibility in the VR industry, vendors are employing a variety of techniques, including strategic alliances, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic growth, and the launch of new products and services.

Regional insights

During the forecast period, North America is forecasted to contribute 35% to the growth of the worldwide VR market. The geographical trends and drivers that will shape the market over the course of the forecast have been thoroughly discussed by Technavio's analysts. The two countries that contribute the most to the local market are the US and Canada.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,81,340.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 39.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360 Labs LLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., CXR Agency, Firsthand Technology Inc., Groove Jones LLC, HTC Corp., Innowise Group, KONCEPT VR LLC, Manus Technologies Group B.V., Marxent Labs LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Retinad, The Ninehertz, Unity Software Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

