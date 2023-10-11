Virtual Reality Market size in Education Sector to grow by USD 16.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc. and Avantis Systems Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual reality market in education sector is estimated to grow by USD 16.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 59.28%. The virtual reality market in education sector is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer virtual reality market in education sector are Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc.. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector

Company Offering:

  • Alchemy VR Ltd - The company offers virtual reality and graphic animation through its VFX studio.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers virtual reality software such as Cardboard and Earth VR.
  • Avantis Systems Ltd. - The company offers virtual reality products such as ClassVR Premium Headset and ClassVR Standard Headset.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 

  • 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Growth in the region will be facilitated by increased emphasis on virtual reality's use within the education sector, as well as with the advent of cheaper and more accessible VR equipment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 

Download Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- increased affordability of VR gear
  • Key Trend - Increasing number of social VR spaces
  • Major Challenges - Lack of content

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into VR hardware and VR content. The virtual reality market share growth in the education sector by the VR hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing affordability of virtual reality devices is a key factor that supports the market's growth. A number of companies, such as Oculus VR and HTC, have been reducing their price for virtual reality headsets due to lower cardboard prices.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The Europe-E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.81 billion.

The smart education market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 353.17 billion.

Virtual Reality Market In Education Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.28%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

59.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Australia, the UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-use

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Crowdfunding Market size to grow by USD 264.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc. and ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., and many more - Technavio

Crowdfunding Market size to grow by USD 264.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc. and ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., and many more - Technavio

The crowdfunding market is estimated to grow by USD 264.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.86%. The crowdfunding market is...
Blueberry Market to grow by USD 2.46 billion between 2022 to 2027, Food and beverages to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

Blueberry Market to grow by USD 2.46 billion between 2022 to 2027, Food and beverages to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

The blueberry market size is expected to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.