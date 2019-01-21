Virtual Reality Market Worth $44.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Virtual Reality Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Technology, Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The virtual reality (VR) market is expected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2018 to USD 44.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.47% during the forecast period. The penetration of HMDs in the gaming and entertainment sector, huge investments in VR market, advancement of technology and growing digitization, and availability of affordable VR devices are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )





Ask for PDF Brochure @ : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=458

Consumer application to lead virtual reality market during forecast period

Virtual reality technology offers remarkable results regarding visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. The demand for head-mounted displays is high in consumer applications because of their use in gaming and sports & entertainment. The use of head-mounted displays as smart glasses in sports (such as ski driving and fighting games) is increasing day by day. The demand for the development of VR apps is high in the entertainment sector to enhance the user experience in sports broadcasting, gathering information through social networking sites, and so on.

Head-mounted displays to lead virtual reality market owing to its increased use in consumer and healthcare applications

Virtual reality HMDs find major applications in gaming and entertainment, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, and enterprise applications. The VR HMDs help in patient engagement and also in their discharge training. VR HMDs can also be used for rehabilitation of patients and improve their mental and behavioral health through VR games. Along with gaming and entertainment, the use of VR HMDs in retail and ecommerce sectors will drive the VR market during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on Virtual Reality Market

61 - Tables

40 - Figures

157 - Pages

APAC to be fastest-growing region in virtual reality market during 2018-2024

The presence of major companies and a high number of start-ups in APAC are the keys factors to drive the adoption of VR devices in the region. The companies such as Sony, Samsung Electronics, and HTC have played a crucial role in the growth of the VR market in the region. With the advent of local VR device manufacturers, APAC is expected to lead the overall VR market by 2024. It will be followed by North America, which is also expected to hold a significant share in the overall VR market owing to the early adoption of this technology and a large number of companies in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=458

Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (US), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), Eon Reality (US), Vuzix (US), CyberGlove Systems (US), Leap Motion (US), Sensics (US), Sixense Enterprises (US), Nintendo (Japan), Psious (Spain), Mindmaze (Switzerland), WorldViz (US), Firsthand Technology (US), Virtuix (US), Survios (US), Merge Labs (US), SpaceVR (US), and Virtually Live (Switzerland) are among the major virtual reality vendors in the market.

Please explore relevant report

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Offering (Hardware & Software), Device Type (HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, Gesture Tracking), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Augmented Reality Market by Offering (Hardware (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras), and Software), Device Type (Head-Mounted, Head-Up, Handheld), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive) and Geography - Global forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reality-applications-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets