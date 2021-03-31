SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viability, Inc., a human service provider, announces Project (VR)² , a Virtual Reality training program dedicated to enhancing access to employment for people with disabilities and other disadvantages. The program is dedicated to providing participants with a sense of empowerment and inclusivity. This first-of-its-kind project will help people who are chronically under-served and marginalized build the vital skills required to advance their ability in gaining and maintaining employment. Project (VR)² is where vocational rehabilitation meets virtual reality (VR). Partners of the effort include; Link To VR, Cleanbox Technology, Bodyswaps, and the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, (MRC).

Virtual Reality Project Launched to help underserved population find employment Project (VR)², a Virtual Reality training program dedicated to enhancing access to employment for people with disabilities and other disadvantages.

Link To VR, an XR media agency in Boston, MA was hired by Viability to deploy Bodyswaps, a VR training program based out of London. Bodyswaps offers a soft-skills simulator, much the same way other companies offer flight simulators. "Immersive VR learning provides an opportunity for individuals who are otherwise overlooked in the employment world. Access to training and work experiences virtually builds confidence and readiness which will better equip participants to hold jobs providing them with income and a sense of purpose." says Kristin Rotas, Viability Director.

To optimize the virtual experience, Viability and Link To VR worked with Oculus Business to leverage a business-class version of the Quest 2 headset. In order to ensure a safe and effective deployment during COVID-19, Link To VR brought in Nashville-based, Cleanbox Technology, Inc. as a partner in the project. Cleanbox uses targeted UVC technology to eradicate 99.999% of viruses, bacteria, and fungi, decontaminating the headsets and making them safe for reuse.

Viability's vision for Project (VR)² expanded significantly when the MRC provided assisted funding. Together, they are pioneering a new training initiative and encouraging states to bring about technological changes to their current rehabilitation efforts. Viability called on Link To VR, to manage the deployment. "We were honored to play a role in such a transformative project. In addition to leveraging technology which can increase the speed of training by over 400% ( PwC ), Project (VR)² delivers content in a way that participants find fun and engaging," said Edward Zemba, CEO, Link To VR. To learn more about Project (VR)², contact Shaily Prajapati at [email protected], or register here to attend a free virtual event outlining the collaborative effort on May 25, 12:30pm (EDT.) A highlight video of the Project (VR)², can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQw-2eEErRc

Project (VR)² Partners:

Viability (www.viability.org) is a community-based human-services agency providing employment services, vocational and life-skills training, and other supports to more than 4,000 individuals across five US states. Viability is committed to helping build a world where individuals with disabilities and other disadvantages can realise their full potential.

Contact: Kristin Rotas, [email protected]

Link To VR (www.linktovr.com) is an XR media agency which helps organizations implement growth-based solutions using the VR/AR platform.

Contact: Shaily Prajapati, [email protected]

Bodyswaps ( https://bit.ly/39rX61x ) is an award-winning immersive learning platform designed to deliver lasting behavioural change.

Contact: Sabine Maerky, [email protected]

Cleanbox Technology Inc. (www.cleanboxtech.com) is a premium, eco-friendly, smart tech hygiene company, specializing in UVC surface decontamination for frequently used products.

Contact: Yannina Diaz, [email protected]

The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC)(https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-rehabilitation-commission) helps individuals with disabilities live and work independently.

Contact: Colleen Casey, [email protected]

References

PwC, (n.d.). The VR Advantage: How virtual reality is redefining soft skills training. Retrieved from: https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/technology/emerging-technology/vr-study-2020.html

CONTACT: Shaily Prajapati

OFFICE: (617) 588-2109

MOBILE: (860) 402-4215

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Link To VR

Related Links

http://www.linktovr.com

