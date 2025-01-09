Virtual Reality (VR) Market , 33% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual reality (VR) market size is estimated to grow by USD 133.17 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2025-2029

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered End-user (Enterprise and Consumer), Component (Hardware and Software), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Device, technology, application. Key Companies Covered 3D Systems Corp., Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., DPVR, FOVE Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Osso VR Inc., Pico Technology Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Valve Corp., Varjo Technologies Oy, Virtuix Inc, Barco NV; CyberGlove Systems, Inc, Sensics, Inc.; Sixense Enterprises, Inc. (Penumbra, Inc.); Ultraleap Ltd Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 33%. To the growth of the global market. The Virtual Reality (VR) Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The North American virtual reality market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Major vendors such as Alphabet, Facebook Inc., and Microsoft Corp. Have established a strong presence in the region and are heavily investing in virtual reality technology. Consumers are increasingly adopting technologically advanced applications, driving market expansion. Additionally, substantial research activities aim to broaden the scope of virtual reality technologies. The US and Canada are the leading contributors to the regional market, making North America a significant market for virtual reality technology.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Enterprise

1.2 Consumer Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Country 4.1 Mexico

4.2 Italy

4.3 India

4.4 Argentina

4.5 South Africa Device Technology Application

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Virtual reality (VR) is a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional environment, presented to users in a way that they perceive it as real. VR does not interact with the physical world. Instead, it creates a new experience, often through the use of a headset. Advancements in VR hardware, such as new headset launches, are driving user adoption in industries like gaming, entertainment, retail, sports, travel, and healthcare. In healthcare, VR is used for disease diagnosis and therapy. For instance, doctors at George Washington University Hospital used VR technology to detect healthy and COVID-19-infected tissues. Oxford VR launched a VR-based therapy for social anxiety. However, the rise of augmented reality (AR) technology may hinder VR growth. Yet, the demand for remote working applications, OTT platforms, and online shopping increased due to the pandemic, driving the need for faster networks and digital solutions among enterprises. This trend is expected to fuel VR market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing experiences through VR headsets. In healthcare, VR is used for therapy and training, benefiting patients and technicians alike. In gaming and entertainment, VR glasses transport users to 3D virtual worlds, offering unprecedented immersion. VR gloves and bodysuits add an extra layer of interaction, allowing users to feel and move in the virtual environment. Instructional training in industries like defense and automotive uses VR for simulation, enhancing learning and reducing risks. Virtual platforms in the hardware segment power these experiences, while software segment offers AI applications and the metaverse for social interaction. PropVR and REAL System are leading VR technology providers. VR content creation tools enable users to build their virtual tours, virtual classrooms, and VR arcades. VR fitness and therapy applications offer health benefits, while VR therapy is transforming rehabilitation. Augmented reality (AR) complements VR, merging virtual and real worlds. Virtual reality is set to transform education, entertainment, and industries, offering endless possibilities.

Market Overview

The Virtual Reality (VR) market is revolutionizing various sectors, including Architecture and Planning, with 3D models and virtual walkthroughs. In the segment, VR technology is used for instructional training in sectors like Aviation for pilots and Defense personnel, as well as for Technicians in healthcare, automotive, and other organizations. VR technology is also being explored for addressing mental health issues, creating virtual platforms for meetings, and implementing policies & strategies. Event organizers are leveraging VR for live virtual entertainment, while VR simulators offer exciting experiences in gaming, entertainment, and virtual theme parks. The Hardware segment includes VR headsets, glasses, gloves, and bodysuits, with advancements in AI applications and the Metaverse shaping the future of VR. Companies are also developing VR content creation tools, collaboration tools, virtual classrooms, and VR arcades for fitness and therapy. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak and pandemic crisis, VR is becoming increasingly important for remote work and social interaction. Additionally, AR technology and virtual tours are complementing VR in various applications.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio