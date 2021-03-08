Virtual Reporters Roundtable to Focus on Crack/Powder Cocaine Disparities on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is partnering with FAMM to host a Zoom virtual reporters roundtable to discuss ending the crack cocaine disparity, which is expected to be a key potential criminal justice reform proposal in the new Congress and administration.

Panelists for Tuesday's Virtual Reporters Roundtable:

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) have introduced the Equal Act, which would eliminate the disparity and allow for retroactive review of prior cases sentenced under prior laws.

Virtual Reporters Roundtable on Crack vs. Powder Cocaine Disparities:

Who : Prison Fellowship, FAMM, experts, and impacted family members

: Prison Fellowship, FAMM, experts, and impacted family members What : Equal Act discussion, via Zoom, including reporters' Q&A

: Equal Act discussion, via Zoom, including reporters' Q&A When : Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00pm (EST)

: from Where: Credentialed press members can REGISTER HERE.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

FAMM

FAMM is a national nonpartisan advocacy organization that promotes fair and effective criminal justice policies that safeguard taxpayer dollars and keep our communities safe.

