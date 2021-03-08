Virtual Reporters Roundtable to Focus on Crack/Powder Cocaine Disparities on Tuesday
Panelists Named to Discuss the Crack vs. Powder Cocaine Disparities
Sponsored by Prison Fellowship and FAMM
Mar 08, 2021, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is partnering with FAMM to host a Zoom virtual reporters roundtable to discuss ending the crack cocaine disparity, which is expected to be a key potential criminal justice reform proposal in the new Congress and administration.
Panelists for Tuesday's Virtual Reporters Roundtable:
- Matthew Charles, former inmate and one of the first released after passage of the FIRST STEP Act;
- William Curtis was given a 327-month sentence for distribution of crack cocaine. After serving 20 years and six months, he's now serving home confinement due to COVID 19;
- Frank Russo, Director of Government and Legislative Affairs with the National District Attorneys Association;
- Jerry Blassingame, the Executive Director of Soteria Community Development Corporation, Senior Pastor of Soteria Christian Fellowship and former inmate;
- Kevin Ring, President of FAMM who previously served as the group's Vice President and director of strategic initiatives;
- James Ackerman, President and CEO with Prison Fellowship; and
- Heather Rice-Minus, the Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Church Mobilization with Prison Fellowship.
Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) have introduced the Equal Act, which would eliminate the disparity and allow for retroactive review of prior cases sentenced under prior laws.
Virtual Reporters Roundtable on Crack vs. Powder Cocaine Disparities:
- Who: Prison Fellowship, FAMM, experts, and impacted family members
- What: Equal Act discussion, via Zoom, including reporters' Q&A
- When: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00pm (EST)
- Where: Credentialed press members can REGISTER HERE.
Prison Fellowship
Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.
FAMM
FAMM is a national nonpartisan advocacy organization that promotes fair and effective criminal justice policies that safeguard taxpayer dollars and keep our communities safe.
SOURCE Prison Fellowship
Share this article