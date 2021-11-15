Virtual Roundtable Panel Discussion in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day - Using Digital Tools to Address Ethnic and Socioeconomic Barriers to Drive Improved Clinical Outcomes in Underserved Areas

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EVENT INFORMATION

What: Virtual Roundtable Panel Discussion in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day - Using Digital Tools to Address Ethnic and Socioeconomic Barriers to Drive Improved Outcomes



Why: Digital health tools and patient-centric interventions can drive engagement and improve clinical outcomes for people with diabetes while advancing health equity in underserved communities. We'll explore some of the socioeconomic barriers to improved diabetes self-management and discuss proven ways we can integrate digital health tools and other patient-centric interventions to drive engagement and improve clinical outcomes.



When: Tuesday, November 16

5-6 pm PT / 8-9 pm ET



Where: Live virtual discussion. Registration is required by going here.

Please note that a replay will be available on Dec. 6 by going to LifeScan Diabetes Institute.

Details:

Join the LifeScan Diabetes Institute along with panelists from LifeScan, Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) and LCH Health and Community Services (LCH) for a virtual roundtable panel session to learn more about the Tu Salud study, published in Diabetes Spectrum, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Diabetes Association, and to discuss the key learnings that suggest the important role of digital health interventions to manage diabetes in people with low numeracy and low literacy in underserved areas.

Moderated by Amparo Gonzalez, MPH, RN, CDCES, FADCES

Global Head LifeScan Diabetes Institute

Panelists:

Elizabeth Holt, MD, FACE

Head of Global Medical, Clinical and Safety at LifeScan



Lorena Drago , MS, RD, CDN, CDCES

Multicultural Nutrition Education Expert

ADCES , Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair and In Practice Editorial Board



, MS, RD, CDN, CDCES Fatima Sattar , MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC

LCH Services Health Care Provider



, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC Johana Guzman, RN

LCH Services Health Study Coordinator



Larry Katz , PhD

Tu Salud Study Primary Author

Diabetes in Hispanic and Latino American Adults

It's estimated that over their lifetimes, US adults overall have a 40% chance of developing type 2 diabetes. For Hispanic/Latino adults in the US, the chance of developing type 2 diabetes is more than 50%, they are likely to develop it at a younger age and they experience more severe diabetes complications1. The prevalence and incidence of type 2 diabetes, as well as rates of hospital admissions and diabetes-related complications within the Hispanic/Latino population in the US, are higher than the national average likely influenced by a variety of cultural and social factors, including low numeracy and low literacy2,3,4.

