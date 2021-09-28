Virtual Santa Company JingleRing Relaunches as Zuhoo

ATLANTA and NORTH POLE , Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! With Christmas less than 90 days away, JingleRing, the most popular virtual Santa visit company, today announced a rebranding and platform expansion. Zuhoo (pronounced zoo-who) will deliver an even more magical experience for visitors this holiday season and beyond. The company is giving away 100 free virtual visits with Santa as part of the new branding and platform announcement. New customers can register at Zuhoo.com and will be eligible to receive a 20% discount during a VIP pre-sale in addition to early selection of visit dates and no rescheduling fee. All prior JingleRing customers are automatically eligible for the giveaway and pre-sale discount.

To hear the announcement from Santa, click here.

Zuhoo's proprietary platform does not look or feel like a traditional video conference call used for work or school. It was specifically designed to reflect the magic of the North Pole and the story of Santa and Mrs. Claus. When an experience is booked, the customer provides personalized information, making it a magical experience for children and virtual guests of the visit. Early next year, characters including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, Unicorns, Mermaids and more, will launch on the platform delivering virtual entertaining experiences throughout the year for birthdays, parties, rainy day activities – and endless other milestones and moments.

"Zuhoo is the perfect blend of creativity and technology. We always say we're entertainers at heart, but our head is a technology company," said Sarah Blackman, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Zuhoo. "We're in the final testing phases of our most ambitious creative technology feature yet and cannot wait for families to be introduced to our reimagined mascot Jingle. It's not a visit, it's an experience."

In 2020, JingleRing (now part of the Zuhoo platform), was experienced by families in every U.S. state and in 35 countries around the world. Hundreds of professional Clauses (both Santa and Mrs.) partner with Zuhoo to deliver cheer across the globe. The company proudly features a diverse cast of performers including Black Santa and Black Mrs. Claus, American Sign Language-fluent Santa, Spanish-speaking Santa, Faith-based Santa, military veterans, and Santa using a wheelchair.

"The name change signifies the next chapter in Zuhoo's evolution and commitment to becoming the number one virtual character experience platform," said Walt Geer, CEO and Co-Founder of Zuhoo. "Though originally driven by COVID-19 restrictions, Zuhoo's popularity and appeal transcends the pandemic. The feedback from customers looking for something to do in addition to a traditional mall Santa visit, grandparents looking for gifting opportunities, military families abroad, etc., indicates Zuhoo's staying power. We have an incredible opportunity to entertain, enrich and inspire beyond the holidays with our new characters."

