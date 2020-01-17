Virtual School Students to Celebrate School Choice with 'VAVA Rocks' Event at the Richmond Capitol

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA) students from across the state will gather in Richmond for a day of fun and surprises in celebration of National School Choice Week and the virtual school's ten year anniversary on Friday, Jan. 31.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. as students visit the Richmond Capitol and join the morning assembly. Students from each grade level (K-12) will submit essays about why "VAVA Rocks" to commemorate their school choice with other attendees, and the contest winners will have a future opportunity to share their essay with their local representatives for follow-up support in the spring. Students will receive School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves, sign a School Choice Week banner, and enjoy commemorative group photo opportunities in front of the capitol building.

Following the Richmond Capitol visit, students will celebrate the school's 10-year anniversary with special crafts, games, awards, pizza, a dance-off, and a presentation on highlights from VAVA's history.

The event will feature remarks by Chris Whyte with the Virginia Chapter of the National Coalition for Public School Options, Suzanne Sloane, Head of School at Virginia Virtual Academy, and Kari Larsen, Community Engagement Specialist at Virginia Virtual Academy.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"State residents elect to enroll in the Virginia Virtual Academy as a public-school choice option in education," described Kari Larsen. "VAVA celebrates and supports existing and prospective families in their personal choice to school with us as a viable and effective educational experience and resource 10 years strong.

With the support of District Partners, the Virginia Virtual Academy provides a tuition-free, public-school educational experience for grades K-12 with flexibility and a more personalized approach. Even though students are required to meet and master state expectations, the K12 curriculum expands beyond the benchmark tests. Enrolled in a virtual school, students balance their online and offline work with live Class Connect sessions, led by highly qualified teachers with hands-on lessons and modules to promote participation and student interaction for more personal instruction, skills assessment, and support.

The Richmond Capitol is located at 1000 Bank St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/virginia.

