Virtual Schools Market to grow by USD 3.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 21k School, Basehor Linwood Virtual School & EDOVU VENTURES PVT. LTD., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual schools market is estimated to grow by USD 3.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.24%. The virtual schools market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer virtual schools market are 21k School, Basehor Linwood Virtual School, and EDOVU VENTURES PVT. LTD., Education World Wide, Florida Virtual School, Forest Trail Academy, Global Indian International School Pte. Ltd., IBE Alliance, Imagine Online Academy of Arizona, Institute of Science and Technology, International VLA LLC, International Well Rounded School, Laurel Springs School, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Minerva Virtual Academy, Pearson Plc, Prisma Learning Inc., Stride Inc., The Class Of One, and UK Virtual School Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Schools Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

21k School - The company offers virtual schools such as nursery, LKG, and UKG programs.

EDOVU VENTURES PVT. LTD. - The company offers virtual schools such as Primary IGCSE online schools.

Florida Virtual School - The company offers virtual schools such as FlexPoint Virtual School.

The company offers virtual schools such as FlexPoint Virtual School. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Generally, virtual schools often offer individualized support systems such as virtual tutoring, academic counseling, and additional resources. This is to address the unique needs of each student. Furthermore, the popularity and growth of virtual schools in North America have resulted in the development of dedicated virtual school programs, both within traditional public school systems and through online charter schools or independent virtual school providers. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the virtual schools market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increased demand and enrollment

Increased demand and enrollment Key Trend - Apps and wearables for virtual education

- Apps and wearables for virtual education Major Challenges - The high cost associated with virtual schools

Market Segmentation

By Application, the elementary schools segment will be significant during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

