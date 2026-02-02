Virtual Science AI launches the life science industry's first medical congress AI solution for real-time event conversational intelligence

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Science AI announces the launch of Medical Congress AI, a conversational AI solution that captures and analyses insights from medical congress conversations – an industry first. Medical Congress AI has successfully been deployed at major congress events by top life sciences companies to positive feedback.

First in the life science industry to provide real-time intelligence on the trends, themes, and topics that matter from medical congress interactions

Built for the most effortless user experience and more actionable intelligence from events

Provides deep integrated intelligence by connecting real-time congress insights with existing company data

Medical Congress AI is a product extension that builds on the success of Virtual Science AI's Medical intelligence Platform, a solution used by top pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Until now, capturing insights from medical congress events has been slow, manual, and expensive. Life science colleagues attending the events have been required to complete forms using laptops wherever they can find space. This usually means returning to the hotel and working late to capture findings. Often, insights are lost in the current process. The forms are then sent to a medical agency for aggregation and analysis – a costly undertaking.

Now, Virtual Science AI lets teams compliantly capture insights on the spot, during scientific exchange interviews and interactions or after conversations.

Tom Hughes, CEO, Virtual Science AI stated:

"Medical congresses are a critical setting for life science teams to connect with physicians and the patient community to advance scientific innovation to improve patients' lives. But breakthrough insights from events often get lost and don't reach the people who can act on the intelligence. Virtual Science AI's Medical Congress AI solution solves this. Whether it's an international, regional, or local event, it allows for effortless capture of findings, with insights sent the same day to people who can take action to advance the science."

Geraldine Reilly, Chief Customer Officer, Virtual Science AI stated:

"Having worked in the life science industry for over 20 years, I have experienced the issue of trying to recall my insightful interactions with opinion leaders at the end of a busy conference day, often focusing on what matters to the organization whilst missing vital information that matters to the customers. Our congress intelligence solution is really a game changer: capturing critical insights at the event and providing real-time intelligence during and after the event.''

About Virtual Science AI

Virtual Science AI is a global provider of enterprise-wide advisory panel, integrated medical intelligence, social media intelligence and congress intelligence solutions. Virtual Science AI's proprietary medical intelligence platform solutions transform complex scientific data into actionable intelligence, empowering life science teams to drive rapid, effective change at scale.

Headquartered in London and with operations across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Virtual Science AI delivers cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) solution for the life-science and healthcare sectors. The company partners with most top 20 leading pharmaceutical companies and numerous biotechnology firms. Virtual Science AI's proprietary medical intelligence platform solutions transform complex scientific data into actionable intelligence, empowering life science teams to bring treatments to patients faster across the world.

