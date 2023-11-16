DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Excel - Business Intelligence with Power Pivot and Power Query" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Do you work with 'Big Data'? Do you import, manipulate and analyze massive datasets in Excel? If so you'll already be familiar with the limitations of Excel. Power Pivot and Power Query, two free addins for Excel, are designed to get you past these limitations, allowing you to import and work with 1-million-plus-row datasets from virtually any source.

If you ever need to create pivot tables from multiple datasets, Power Pivot is your friend. No more vlookup. No more multiple consolidation ranges. If you've been frustrated by other limitations of pivot tables then Power Pivot is for you. Simply put, Power Pivot takes pivot tables and data analysis to the next level. If you're a fan of pivot tables, you'll love Power Pivot.



Power Pivot and Power Query are free addins for Excel, written by Microsoft (in fact in Excel 2016 and later Power Query is built into the application and not an addin at all).



Power Pivot puts the "power" into Pivot Tables (hence the name!), removing many of limitations and frustrations that many advanced users find with Pivot Tables (such as creating pivot tables from multiple lists and creating pivot tables from large datasets)



Why Should You Attend:



Power Query is used to import data into Excel from other sources (such as CSV files, text files, web pages, databases or SharePoint) and then clean that data to make it useable (cleaning refers to things like removing duplicate rows, removing blank rows, removing unnecessary columns, converting case, changing date formats and more).



If you work with, analyze and generate reports from large datasets, having a good understanding and working knowledge of Power Query and Power Pivot is a must!

Key Topics Covered:

Importing data into Power Pivot - the why and how

Using the Data Model to create and manage relationships

The benefits of using the Data Model

Creating a Pivot Table from related Excel tables

Creating a Pivot Table from related data sources (including external sources)

An introduction to the DAX formula language to create simple calculated columns

Using the Query Editor to clean and transform data

Speaker



Mike Thomas has worked in the IT training business since 1989. He is a subject matter expert in a range of technologies including Microsoft Office and Apple Mac.



In 2012 Mike founded theexceltrainer.co.uk where he has produced nearly 200 written and video-based Excel tutorials.



He has recorded several Excel training courses for pluralsight.com and in his career delivered hundreds of courses and webinars on a wide variety of technology-related topics.



Mike is a Fellow of The Learning and Performance Institute and has worked with and for a large number of global and UK-based companies and organizations across a diverse range of sectors.



In addition to training, he also designs and develops Microsoft Office-based solutions that automate key business tasks and processes.





