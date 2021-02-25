Virtual Small Business Trade Show Opens Doors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business coach, inventor, entrepreneur, and the founder of On The Bus Sales Training, Consulting and Coaching™️ , Chris Lipper won't let COVID-19 stop him from helping small businesses. He began the Virtual Small Business Trade Show amid the pandemic hoping to give small businesses a chance to exhibit their companies and help them gain new clients. Participants attending will get a chance to learn about more than a dozen small businesses in the New Jersey area, talk to decision-makers, attend free educational workshops, win prizes, and network.

The event will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. through registering online here

There is no cost to attend the event.

Some of the vendors for the trade show will include:

Fitness Knocking® - The best personal trainer in New Jersey that comes to you at home or online.

ID Seal - Keeping client's identities safe.

Enform HR - Helping businesses maneuver the complex maze of managing people.

Schooley Mitchell - Assisting businesses with cost savings goals.

George J. Keller & Sons - Northern New Jersey's Premier Roofing, Siding, Windows, and Solar company.

Custom Sign Source - Specializing vehicle graphics, carved signs, illuminated letters, window graphics, and lobby signs.

Total Cover It - End to End Technology provider for IT solutions.

Studio DeMel - A studio that specializes in Visual Identity & Environmental Design.

Brick n Mortar Marketing - Digital Marketing Agency

Participants will be able to join free educational seminars including Lois Manzella-Marchitto presenting on "Get your abs in action" and "Office Stretch," Jeannie Assante and David Quick will be speaking on "Identity Theft Protection," Cristina Amyot will be presenting "Preparing to Come Out of COVID" for business owners. Marco De Mel Pedersen "Ten Design Tips for Cohesive Branding."

Here are some testimonials from previous vendors. Lois from Fitness Knocking said, "Great place to showcase my business, meet decision-makers and get new clients". David Quick added, "Awesome meeting varieties of business professionals in an engaging atmosphere."

Come and go as you please, Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. through registering online. Register for the free event here .

