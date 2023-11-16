Virtual Statistics for Quality Control Webinar: Essential Steps and Techniques Used to Quantify Variability in Manufacturing Processes, and to Assure Quality Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Statistics for Quality Control" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 6-hour virtual seminar is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of techniques and steps used to quantify variability in manufacturing processes, ultimately ensuring the production of high-quality products.

The primary focus of the seminar is on statistical quality control, with an emphasis on acquiring objective, unbiased, and actionable data for informed decision-making. Participants will gain valuable insights into the setup and utilization of acceptance sampling systems and analytical procedures.

The seminar's objective is to equip manufacturing personnel, supervisors, and management with practical knowledge that can be immediately applied in their production operations and decision-making processes. While statistical techniques are covered, the presentation of statistical theory will be limited to what is necessary for attendees to grasp and implement processes and testing within a statistical framework.

The seminar will include examples that highlight the specific manufacturing processes and quality assurance requirements of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Quality control techniques are continually evolving, so the seminar will also cover historical concepts, current trends, and regulatory requirements. Additionally, participants will learn about the presentation of statistical charts and analyses, as well as graphical techniques for planning, troubleshooting, and problem-solving.

Why Should You Attend:



All processes exhibit intrinsic variation. However, sometimes the variation is excessive and this hinders the ability to achieve reliable measurements and desired results. Statistical process control (SPC) and statistical quality control (SQC) allow us to control the functions of our processes (input) and the quality of our product (output) by providing tangible tools for monitoring and testing.



Process and quality control is important for a company's reputation. A good system of processing and quality checks reduce costs associated with production waste and re-work due to defects, and allows a company to deliver products that are high in quality. Many industries are also required to have a good quality management system in place to achieve compliance with regulatory authorities.



This seminar will provide attendees with the statistical tools necessary to monitor processes and test the quality of manufactured product. Ms. Eisenbeisz will make use of Minitab software in her presentation.



Key Topics Covered:



Lecture 1 - It's a System! Elements of Quality Management

Deming 14 points for total quality management

Dr. Ishikawa, seven quality control tools (7-QC) and supplementals (7-SUPP)

Pareto principle (80/20 rule)

Shewhart (Plan, Do, Study, Act)

Lecture 2 - Regulatory Requirements in Quality Management

FDA Quality System Regulation (QSR)

ISO 13485:2016

IS 9001:2015

Harmonization of regulations with FDA guidance/regulations

Lecture 3 - Statistical Basics

Descriptive and Graphical Techniques

Histograms

Scatterplots

Pareto charts

Cause and effect (fishbone) diagrams

Defect concentration diagrams

Lecture 4 - Statistical Quality Control - Attribute Sampling Plans

C= 0/Zero Acceptance

Single sample plan

Double-sampling plan

Multiple sampling plan

Sequential sampling plan

Skip-lot sampling plan

Lecture 5 - Statistical Quality Control - Variables Sampling Plans

Sampling size and critical distance

Known vs. unknown standard deviation

One or two specification limits

Using ANSI Z1.9

Speaker



Elaine Eisenbeisz is a private practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutions for industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine received her Master's Certification in Applied Statistcs from Texas A&M, and is currently finishing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology. Elaine is a member in good standing with the American Statistical Association as well as many other professional organizations. She is also a member of the Mensa High IQ Society. Omega Statistics holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



Elaine has designed the methodology for numerous studies in the clinical, biotech, and health care fields. She currently is an investigator on approximately 10 proton therapy clinical trials for Proton Collaborative Group, based in Illinois. She also designs and analyzes studies as a contract statistician for nutriceutical and fitness studies with QPS, a CRO based in Delaware.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czijtq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets