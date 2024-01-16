Virtual Students to Demonstrate How Online Learning Works at Indiana Capitol for School Choice Week

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online learning is going strong post-pandemic for thousands of Indiana students who have found it's where they learn and thrive best. A group of students from two virtual schools will set up computers at the Indiana State Capitol on Jan. 24 to demonstrate how online learning works, sharing why they believe it is an essential school choice.

The online learning day at the Indiana Capitol will take place 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Hosted by Parents for School Options in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will bring more than two dozen virtual school students — Indiana Digital Learning School students and members of the civics club at Indiana Gateway Digital Academy —  to the Indiana Capitol (200 W. Washington St.).

Besides touring the building in School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves, students will give live demonstrations of their virtual education experience to legislators and community members on the third floor, advocating for the importance of online learning as a school choice and for equal funding for all education options.

The Jan. 24 event is open to the press and timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

More than 600 of the Week's celebrations will take place in Indiana. These include school spirit weeks, service projects, and even a landmark lightup: the AES building in Indianapolis will light up in School Choice Week's red and yellow colors for the Week.

The National Coalition of Parents for School Options (PSO) advocates at the national, state, and local level for school options that best serve individual students' learning needs.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

