Virtual Support Groups Create Community for DaVita Home Dialysis Patients

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a leading provider of home dialysis, launched virtual support groups through DaVita Care Connect®, a mobile health platform designed for home dialysis patients, to help create community and belonging for those treating at home.

"Patients treating at home sometimes feel isolated and miss connecting with other people they feel they can relate to, which causes some patients to leave home treatment," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, chief medical officer for DaVita Home Modalities. "By using our virtual platform to connect home patients with one another, we hope to create a sense of community, belonging and extended support."

Led by DaVita Home support specialists, the support groups encourage live, two-way communication between patients to ask questions and share experiences. Sessions are available for DaVita patients at no extra cost and can be scheduled daily or weekly within DaVita Care Connect.

"One way to thrive on home dialysis is by having an outlet to connect directly with other home dialysis patients," said Cassidy Roupe, licensed clinical social worker, national virtual patient support group facilitator for DaVita. "Our virtual support groups provide a community for patients that's available right at their fingertips. Sessions are structured as a safe space for meaningful conversation, where challenges and successes related to treating at home can be discussed and celebrated."

Support specialists and patients cover a wide-range of topics in the sessions, including:

What to expect when you're new to home dialysis

The path to a kidney transplant

Living life to its fullest while on dialysis

Balancing family, friends, work and dialysis

Stress management

Launching virtual support groups marks another milestone in DaVita's commitment to improve the experience of care for patients at home. DaVita's ongoing investments to strengthen its digital home dialysis platforms have helped patients thrive at home. In fact, more than 50% of DaVita's home patients use its platforms, such as telehealth and home remote monitoring, to experience similar care, confidence and safety as an in-center experience, from the comfort of home.

Offering a convenient, connected and confident experience for patients is at the core of DaVita's home dialysis program. As a pioneer in the kidney care community, DaVita offers a range of innovative solutions to support patients' needs at every stage and setting in their care journey, ensuring seamless continuity of care through life's changes.1

More information about how DaVita is transforming care for patients treating at home is available at DaVita.com/Home.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2021, DaVita served 202,600 patients at 2,827 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 323 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Media:

Halie Peddle

(303) 550-6349

[email protected]

1 Service provider and modality choice are decisions made exclusively between the patient and their treating nephrologist.

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Related Links

https://www.davita.com/

