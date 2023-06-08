Virtual Tables Announces Company Rebrand to VRTL

The rebrand reflects the company's evolved vision to help all live entertainment brands take back their virtual presence with a white-labeled Virtual Venue of Fandom.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables today announced its official rebrand to VRTL, the virtual venue of fandom. This natural progression represents the company's mission to extend the excitement of in-person fan experiences to all of live entertainment's global fanbases through white-glove event support and immersive engagement offerings.

"This rebrand aligns with our goal to ensure every live entertainment brand takes back its virtual presence, capitalizing on engaging its full audience. Our team remains dedicated to delivering unique, two-way fan engagement experiences that allow brands to pull all fans deeper into the consumer funnel," said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of VRTL.

VRTL offers a white-labeled, multi-functional online venue for fan activation experiences with brands, teams, organizations and independent talent to engage all fans worldwide. The company provides a variety of experiences including its flagship product, DigiSign, which allows fans to engage in virtual meet-and-greet sessions, during which they receive personalized, one-of-a-kind digital autographs in real time. DigiSign eliminates the need for a physical meet-and-greet location, easily scaling the brand's best assets, their talent, as fans can receive digital autographs no matter their location.

This rebrand also emphasizes VRTL's commitment to unlocking the full reach and magnitude of fan engagement. Over the past year, VRTL has worked with several organizations such as the XFL, WNBA Team The Connecticut Sun, Willow TV and Tempus Ex to successfully boost fan engagement. While in-person events have returned, brands are exploring new strategies to enhance their engagement capabilities. VRTL's unique offerings are optimized for fan engagement and enable organizations to reach every single fan, in hybrid settings.

"VRTL is coming at a time of rapid growth in the Experience Economy," added Jeffries. "In live entertainment today, anything from sports to music to festivals to publishers, and beyond - you would never operate without essential business operations like a website or social media presence; we at VRTL are delivering the next generation of infrastructure functionality to operating brands with an owned-virtual venue." 

For more information, visit vrtl.live.

About VRTL
VRTL is the virtual venue of fandom. The organization exists to ensure that all in-person fan engagement experiences are available to global and remote fanbases in a fully branded and multi-functional digital environment. Brands, teams, organizations, and independent celebrities are now able to engage their entire fanbase with activations to generate greater revenues, capture data and grow their base, and develop stronger brand loyalty. VRTL provides clients with a virtual venue and all tools and resources to execute fan experiences including pre-assembled events.

VRTL Media Contact
Paul Bilardo
[email protected]

SOURCE VRTL

