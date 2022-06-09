Virtual Tables Announces DigiSign Partnership with Connecticut Sun WNBA Team

The event solutions company has announced a multi-game partnership with the WNBA team, offering the DigiSign autograph platform to Connecticut Sun fans

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables , an event solutions company and The Connecticut Sun , a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, today announced a partnership that allows the team to utilize the Virtual Tables product DigiSign as a fan engagement offering.

Through this partnership, Connecticut Suns fans will have access to the DigiSign platform, which allows for a digital and personalized autograph experience from their favorite players. DigiSign removes geographical concerns and the need for a physical location to conduct a full-scale, monetized autograph meet-and-greet session. The digital tool transforms the routine athlete autograph moment into a dynamic, virtual engagement that leaves fans with a live, one-of-a-kind authenticated digital signature following a highly personalized interaction.

"Partnering with the Connecticut Sun is a great testament to the appetite for innovative and unique forms of athlete interaction," said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of Virtual Tables. "We couldn't be more excited to work with such an impactful partner and highlight the WNBA's incredible female athletes in this ever-evolving digital age."

"We're absolutely thrilled to work with Virtual Tables and DigiSign to bring this opportunity to our fan base after more than a year of not being able to have autographs due to Covid protocols," said Connecticut Sun President, Jen Rizzotti. "Having the ability to increase fan engagement and connect people to their favorite athletes in such a personal and exclusive way is something we at Connecticut Sun really value and hope the fans do too."

About Virtual Tables

Virtual Tables is a virtual events solutions company imagined and built from a producer's point of view to ensure the most seamless and elevated experience for a complete virtual event. By leveraging offerings such as its DigiSign platform, Virtual Tables ensures that remote gatherings remain intimate and revenue streams remain uninterrupted. What started as an industry solution for remote life has staked its claim in the evolution of events as a true staple, a crucial core element to executing a complete event strategy.

