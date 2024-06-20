Virtual Technologies Group Acquires Quotient, Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), through strategic capital from Jacmel Partners, announced today that it has acquired Quotient, Inc. (Quotient), a provider of customized IT solutions including systems integration, full-stack software development, cyber security, project management, scheduling and operational support to U.S Federal agencies. Post-closing, Quotient will continue to serve its breadth of customers as a subsidiary of VTG.

This acquisition aligns with VTG's strategic vision to enter the government contracting market and provide a comprehensive suite of services to its base of over 1,000 customers nationwide. The combined company will provide tailored end-to-end solutions across IT Managed Services, Professional Services and Infrastructure Logistics Services to government agencies, manufacturing, healthcare, education, non-profit organizations and SMBs.

"We're excited to be partnering with Quotient to unlock its next phase of growth," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Jacmel. "At Jacmel, we believe in building on the vision of our portfolio company founders and are impressed with Quotient's track record of growth under the stellar guidance from its leadership team. The company continues to distinguish itself as a critical service provider to its clients and we are thrilled to partner with Quotient, alongside VTG to deliver effective IT solutions and reliable customer service, while fostering a culture of collaboration, integrity and excellence."

"We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we join forces with Jacmel and VTG," said Clark Lare, Co-Founder of Quotient. "This partnership enables us to leverage VTG's extensive suite of IT solutions and diverse customer base to establish a dynamic platform poised for accelerated growth and innovation."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Quotient. Together, we will have the scale, resources and capabilities to better serve our customers, expand market reach and deliver enhanced value to our investors and employees," added Mike Schall, VP, Technology Solutions at Quotient.

VTG received financing from Brightwood Capital Advisors to complete the partnership with Quotient. Benchmark International served as a sell-side advisor to Quotient. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Jacmel and VTG while Bowie & Jensen LLC represented Quotient on the transaction.

About Quotient, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by Clark and Jodi Lare, Quotient Inc (Quotient) provides device agnostic digital solutions for federal clients including systems integration, full-stack software development, cyber security, project management and scheduling, and operational support. The company's employees include developers, engineers, managers, SMEs, and systems administrators with knowledge, skills, and qualifications across various domains, including CISSP, PMP/PMP-SI, RHEL CE/SA, Security+, CSM, and ITILv3. To learn more visit: https://www.quotient-inc.com/

About Virtual Technologies Group

Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a single source IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management and IT managed services. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Comm-Core , a division of VTG and a cloud-based solutions provider for security, surveillance, and telecommunications, works hand-in-hand with VTG to deliver high-quality and competitively priced services for businesses of all sizes. Virtual Technologies Group currently services over 1000 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://vtgus.com/

About Jacmel Partners

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Partners is a private investment firm targeting family-operated, lower middle market companies, with a focus on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that promote growth while also benefiting employees and their communities. Since inception, Jacmel and its managers have invested in 12 companies across four platforms, delivering robust investor returns while implementing a range of inclusive economy initiatives, including workforce development, increased Board representation of BIPOC leaders, and educational benefits for employees. The firm is led by Co-Managing Partners Nick Jean-Baptiste and Jorge Mora, who have multi-decades of Wall Street and private equity experience. To learn more, visit https://jacmelpartners.com/

SOURCE Virtual Technologies Group