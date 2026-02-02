Virtual Technologies Group Announces Acquisition of Whitlock IS

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), a leading IT, security, and cloud services firm backed by Jacmel Partners (Jacmel), announced today that it has acquired Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions (Whitlock), a software solutions and IT services firm specializing in IT operations management for enterprise organizations. The transaction was supported with financing arranged by Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC.

The acquisition of Whitlock strengthens VTG's commercial enterprise service capabilities and federal government services expertise. Whitlock's specialized IT consulting, managed services, and deep relationships with leading software providers complements VTG's managed IT infrastructure and cybersecurity offerings. The combined VTG platform, which is supported by strategic capital from Jacmel, will deliver comprehensive end-to-end managed IT and cybersecurity solutions to government agencies, education organizations, non-profits, and enterprise customers across diverse sectors including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, financial services, and technology.

"We're very excited to welcome the Whitlock team to VTG," said Quentin Gayles , Chief Revenue Officer of VTG. "Enterprise leaders want fewer handoffs and more accountability, predictable performance, and quick recovery when things fail. Whitlock strengthens our IT operations management platform with ValueFirst and 24x7 FirstCall support, adding the discipline to standardize service delivery, improve observability, and accelerate incident resolution. Combined with VTG's ability to design, deploy, and support infrastructure, cybersecurity, and collaboration environments at scale, we can take end-to-end accountability across distributed sites delivering higher uptime, stronger governance, and a better end user experience."

"The acquisition of Whitlock is another important step in growing VTG into a leading end-to-end IT services platform," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Partner of Jacmel. "Whitlock's deep technical expertise, long-term client relationships, and proven track record of deploying next generation technologies made it a compelling strategic fit. We're eager to work with both the VTG and Whitlock leadership team to enable synergies and unlock their full growth potential."

"We're thrilled by the opportunity to join VTG," said Jeff Jamieson, Co-Founder and President of Whitlock. "This partnership positions us to reach a wider array of organizations that need our expertise, building off the high-quality and dedicated service our clients have always received."

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions acted as the sell-side M&A advisor to Whitlock. Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel to Jacmel and VTG while Fox Rothschild LLP represented Whitlock on the transaction.

About Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions

Founded in 2003 in Durham, North Carolina, Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions (Whitlock), is a software reseller and IT services firm specializing in enterprise service management, analytics, operational compliance, and automation. Guided by its ValueFirst approach, Whitlock helps enterprise IT organizations modernize their operations by aligning technology initiatives with measurable business outcomes. The company's core offerings include a variety of support services with a variety of models for customers with various business initiatives and security requirements, including FirstCall, a US-based 24/7/365 IT support service, and TotalCare, a subscription-based consulting service. The company also offers software through strategic partnerships with leading software providers including OpenText, Freshworks/Device42, Dynatrace, and Keyfactor, and delivers customized solutions from planning and design through deployment, management, and ongoing support. Whitlock serves customers across diverse sectors including energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, financial services, and technology. To learn more visit: https://www.whitlockis.com

About Virtual Technologies Group

Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a single source IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management and IT managed services. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Comm-Core , a division of VTG and a leading cloud- based solutions provider for security, surveillance, and telecommunications, works hand-in-hand with VTG to deliver high-quality and competitively priced services for businesses of all sizes. Virtual Technologies Group currently services over 1000 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://vtgus.com/

About Jacmel Partners

Jacmel Partners is a minority-owned alternative investment firm dedicated to partnering with private companies and investing in projects that strengthen the nation's infrastructure. Through long-term relationships with companies, management teams, developers and government agencies, Jacmel is able to deliver flexible capital, operational insights and a strong impact framework. To learn more, visit jacmelpartners.com

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private investment firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital with the ability to provide full capital solutions to its portfolio companies. Brightwood primarily invests in U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare services, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Founded in 2010, Brightwood has a team of nearly 70 employees who manage more than $6 billion of assets (as of September 30, 2025) on behalf of its global and institutional investor base. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: www.brightwoodlp.com

Media Contact:

Shree Dhond/Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Technologies Group