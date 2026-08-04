Virtual Technologies Group Appoints Kevin Farnham as Chief Executive Officer

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group ("VTG"), a leading IT, security, cloud and professional services firm backed by Jacmel Partners ("Jacmel"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Farnham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Farnham will oversee VTG's strategic vision and work with the firm's executive team to lead its long-term growth strategy.

Kevin Farnham, CEO

Mr. Farnham has been a board member for VTG since 2024 and has actively advised on key operational and value creation initiatives over the last two years prior to this appointment. As CEO, he will leverage his operational expertise to bring together the scale, breadth and technical capabilities of VTG's business offerings to reach an even greater number of prospective clients and help the firm achieve its next phase of growth. Nick Jean-Baptiste, Managing Partner at Jacmel and former VTG CEO, has assumed the role of Board Chairman.

Mr. Farnham joined VTG with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, playing pivotal roles in scaling operations and driving sustained revenue growth across enterprise technology, cloud, IT, technical staffing, managed security services, and managed infrastructure solutions businesses. Before joining VTG, he was a Senior Operating Executive with Abry Partners, where he successfully collaborated and partnered with management teams to enhance portfolio performance.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin into his new role as CEO as we approach an inflection point for VTG," said Mr. Jean-Baptiste. "Over the last two years, he has worked closely with firm leadership to support an impressive growth strategy, and we look forward to his day-to-day leadership. Notably, Kevin's impressive experience very closely aligns with the full range of VTG's business offerings, and so he is perfectly suited to serve our clients and partners as we continue our next stage of growth."

Prior to his role at Abry, Mr. Farnham was an SVP of Data Center and Cloud solutions with Windstream Hosted Solutions, a national provider of hybrid IT, cloud computing, and colocation services now part of TierPoint. Previously, he held client services roles with Sungard Availability Services, Alphanumeric Systems and AllStates Technical Services.

"Over the past few years, VTG has seen some incredible growth that has broadened our client base, expanded our reach into new geographies, and built new capabilities that our clients have embraced," said Mr. Farnham. "Our job now is to further bring the talent and expertise across our divisions closer together, drive commercial excellence, and continue to create real value for our clients, our people and investors. I couldn't be more excited to lead this team into its next chapter."

"I've known Kevin professionally for almost twenty years, and I have no doubt that his hands-on IT services experience and vision will be critical as we build into a scaled national platform," said Greg Yarrington, COO and EVP of Technology. "Kevin's work at industry-leading firms and as an operating partner will help VTG unlock a broader set of offerings for a greater number of clients, particularly following our recent Vector Tech and Whitlock IS acquisitions."

Earlier this year, VTG acquired Vector Tech Group, a regional provider of customized and integrated IT solutions to businesses and other organizations, and Whitlock IS, a software solutions and IT services firm serving federal and enterprise clients.

Mr. Farnham holds a Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University.

About Virtual Technologies Group

Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a single source IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management and IT managed services. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Through its specialized divisions—Comm-Core, Quotient, Vector Tech Group, and WhitlockIS—VTG provides a comprehensive suite of services to a range of clients across education, healthcare, financial services, and government. Virtual Technologies Group currently services 1,350 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.vtgus.com.

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SOURCE Virtual Technologies Group