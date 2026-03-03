Virtual Technologies Group Announces Acquisition of Vector Tech Group

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), a leading IT, security, and cloud services firm backed by Jacmel Partners (Jacmel), announced today that it has acquired Vector Tech Group (Vector Tech), a regional provider of customized and integrated IT solutions to businesses and other organizations. Vector Tech will continue to serve its current roster of customers and employees as a subsidiary of VTG.

The acquisition of Vector Tech, which is supported by strategic capital from Jacmel, expands VTG's footprint in the Midwest and enhances its existing array of IT services with a complementary, high-growth suite of services. The combined business will provide tailored end-to-end solutions and IT infrastructure services to businesses and organizations in the manufacturing, education, healthcare, government, financial, professional services, non-profit, and automotive sectors.

"Beyond the clear strategic and complementary fit with VTG's platform, Vector Tech's dedicated employee base and exceptional customer service make it an invaluable addition to our IT service offerings and organization," said Greg Yarrington , Chief Operating Officer at VTG. "This partnership expands our product portfolio and enhances our ability to serve our clients with greater capabilities and expertise."

"Today's announcement represents another exciting step forward in VTG's evolution," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, CEO of Jacmel. "We recognized the strength of Vector Tech's growth trajectory and the potential for even further expansion across its platforms, including for its infrastructure and cybersecurity offerings and its scalable K-12 customer deployment model."

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Vector Tech, and we're very excited for what's ahead as we partner with Jacmel and VTG," said William Loiacano, President and CEO of Vector Tech. "We'll be uniquely positioned to serve a larger and more diversified customer base, while continuing to bring the same high-quality services that have defined our firm for more than three decades."

The addition of Vector Tech comes during a period of significant expansion for VTG's platform. The firm recently completed its acquisition of Whitlock IS , a software solutions and IT services firm serving federal and enterprise clients. Together, these acquisitions strengthen VTG's position as a leading, comprehensive IT services platform.

Brightwood Capital Advisors provided financing for the transaction. Woodbridge International LLC, a subsidiary of Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC, served as a sell-side advisor to Vector Tech. Ice Miller LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Jacmel and VTG while Braun Kendrick Finkbeiner, P.L.C. represented Vector Tech on the transaction.

About Vector Tech Group

Founded in 1991 in Freeland, Michigan, Vector Tech Group (Vector Tech) is a managed service provider of customized and integrated IT solutions, including managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud hosting, consulting, IT employee staff augmentation, network infrastructure design and implementation. Vector Tech's full-service IT offering includes three unique Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms: the Vector Cloud hosting solution, VectorFi wired and wireless network management, and the VectorFi Enrollment System (VeS), for secure network access management. Vector Tech has established deeply embedded relationships with customers in diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and automotive. To learn more visit: https://vectortechgroup.com

About Virtual Technologies Group

Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a single source IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management and IT managed services. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Comm-Core , a division of VTG and a leading cloud- based solutions provider for security, surveillance, and telecommunications, works hand-in-hand with VTG to deliver high-quality and competitively priced services for businesses of all sizes. Virtual Technologies Group currently services over 1000 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://vtgus.com/

About Jacmel Partners

Jacmel Partners is a minority-owned alternative investment firm dedicated to partnering with private companies and investing in projects that strengthen the nation's infrastructure. Through long-term relationships with companies, management teams, developers and government agencies, Jacmel is able to deliver flexible capital, operational insights and a strong impact framework. To learn more, visit jacmelpartners.com

Media Contact:

Jansel Murad/Will Butler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Technologies Group