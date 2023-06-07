Virtual Technologies Group Receives Minority Business Enterprise Certification from Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Technologies Group, LLC (VTG), a leading IT, security, and cloud services firm providing customized solutions with vertical focus in education, non-profit, manufacturing, and healthcare announced today that it has officially been recognized as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (OMSDC). VTG, a minority-owned and operated company, is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity as a core tenant across its organization.

The OMSDC is one of 23 affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), a nonprofit corporate membership organization that increases procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. Since 1972, the OMSDC has worked to grow value-driven partnerships between its certified MBEs and corporate members. 

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a minority-owned business and look forward to being an active member of the OMSDC network," said Dean Marsh, CEO of VTG. "This certification further enhances our ability to build a strong network of vendors, suppliers, and customers that are equally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

VTG, with the guidance of its strategic capital partner, Jacmel Growth Partners, plans to use this certification to align with strategic partners that maintain a similar commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Specifically, the certification will allow VTG to expand its customized IT, security, and cloud solutions to a more diverse client base.

"VTG has a long-standing reputation as a leading IT solutions provider, and by building a culture committed to diversity and inclusion, we are confident that the team will be able to provide even better service for clients," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Founder and Managing Partner at Jacmel Growth Partners. "We are thankful for the National Minority Supplier Development Council's efforts to enhance the network of MBE's nationally, allowing for DEI efforts to not only lead to better outcomes for employees, but also stronger growth opportunities for companies and as a result, their local communities overall."

About Virtual Technologies Group
Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group, LLC (VTG) is a minority-owned and led, single source IT solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity, infrastructure management, VoIP communications, and other core areas of information technology. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and continues to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception. Comm-Core, LLC, a division of VTG and a leading cloud-based solutions provider for security, surveillance, and telecommunications, works hand-in-hand with VTG to deliver high-quality and competitively priced services for businesses of all sizes. Virtual Technologies Group currently services over 1000 customers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://vtgus.com/.

