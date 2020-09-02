Virtual Thought Leader Summit Conference Sets Focus for Experienced and Young Business Professionals

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology's Virtual Thought Leader Summit to be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am (PDT) is an event uniquely designed for both experienced business executives and young professionals.

For the fourth year in a row, Forbes Media Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes, will be the keynote speaker for the Thought Leader Summit. Forbes will speak at 10:25 am PDT on Tuesday, October 20.

Attendees will gain insights from seven principal Thought Leader Panel tracks covering topics such as Technology and Digital Transformation, Entrepreneurship and Wealth Management, Sports-Understanding an Uncertain Business Model, Education in this Age of COVID-19 and Beyond, with another track touching on Personal Growth and Development, and a special Q&A with Steve Forbes.

This year, the Forbes School of Business & Technology's annual Thought Leader Summit is being hosted virtually, affording the opportunity for all business professionals to attend in addition to senior-level executives.

"We are moving the 2020 Thought Leader Summit to an online, virtual meeting, with many benefits including making the summit much more accessible," shared Bob Daugherty, Dean of the Forbes School of Business & Technology. "Without the need to travel, business professionals can attend from any region of the world. And as always, our attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Steve Forbes himself."

In addition, the Forbes School of Business & Technology is hosting a parallel Young Thought Leader Summit, which will explore topics such as entrepreneurship for social impact; how artificial intelligence and machine learning will affect our lives in the future; new technology, media platforms, and sports political activism; the growth of cannabis as a new business opportunity; and the revolution in streaming content.

"The Young Thought Leader Summit panels comprise young fearless thought leaders, who are already proven leaders in their industries," said Michael Hayden, Forbes School of Business & Technology Lead Faculty and Summit Co-Chair. "They will be interacting and sharing concepts for going far beyond just disruptive ideas. They are stimulating and developing real changes for a better future," he stated.

The two summits will include a host of industry leaders from across a broad spectrum of organizations, including Peregrine Leadership Institute, Zoom, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment Network, the National Basketball Association (NBA), NBA Media, Denver Nuggets Media/Altitude Television, Fox Sports Digital, and ESPN Digital, and leaders from organizations in the technology, education, personal development, entrepreneurship, and social impact industries.

"Our Young Thought Leader Summit recognizes and respects that today's young business leaders have their own new fresh approaches and strategies to business interests and operations," says Dr. Karen Ivy, Forbes School of Business & Technology Professor and Summit Chair. "It's important to include our young leaders as the next generation for business growth, development, and leadership!"

Registration and more information are available online at thoughtleadersummit.org or by calling (800) 690-4414.

Forbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Forbes, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Forbes offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime.

