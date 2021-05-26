Virtual Tickets to Final Four Euroleague Basketball - live emotions powered by YBVR

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YBVR , the next-generation XR video distribution platform, today announced the commercialization of Euroleague Basketball Final Four to be celebrated in Cologne during May 28th-30th. Experience the F4 like never before

The Virtual Ticket is a pioneering way to enjoy live sport events and bring home the emotions of the live sport, regardless of where the physical action is happening. The Final Four VR Pass is a collaboration between Euroleague Basketball and Yerba Buena VR Inc. (YBVR), a leading developer of end-to-end Immersive video streaming solutions and services.

Virtual Tickets can be acquired at the EUROLEAGUE TV site BUY NOW. The price of the virtual ticket is 15 €, the fans can enjoy it on Mobile/Tablet, Web (PC/Mac) and Oculus VR Headsets.

Euroleague sells as many virtual seats as physical seats available in the arena - 14,210.

Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball Marketing and Communication Senior Director, said: "Since the cancellation of last season's Final Four we have been working hard to bring our fans the best possible experience during their absence from the arenas due to the pandemic. The VR Pass will allow our fans to live the Final Four almost like a player."

Hector Prieto, Co-Founder and CEO of YBVR, said: "It is exciting to work hand-in-hand with Euroleague Basketball in pioneering a Virtual Reality experience. The most rewarding thing is allowing devoted basketball fans to really feel the emotions of the live Final Four, experiencing the action at home as if they were courtside in Cologne."

YBVR's patented immersive tech lets Basketball fans enjoy the best live sports premium experience on any of the devices with an unprecedented resolution of 8K at 60 fps. Thanks to the "Director's Chair" visualization, Basketball fans will be in control of their own viewing perspective. Fans can choose among 12 live feeds with the most immersive feeling so far produced for a Basketball Final.

YBVR immersive tech has been used recently to broadcast events such as Australian Open 2021 in Melbourne and Fan Controlled Football Season 2021 in Atlanta.



About YBVR

YBVR is re-defining the way fans experience live sports and engage at home, in mobility and in stadium. YBVR tech enables a new immersive & interactive dialogue with sport fans, especially the new generations. YBVR cloud-based tech empowers sport and music event organizers and right holders with new assets for monetization. Fans can decide when, how, what and with whom to enjoy live streams with premium viewing experience on any device in real-time. Multi-camera viewing, zero-buffering camera changes, immersive replay and co-viewing are just a few features fans will never want to miss again.

YBVR headquarters are in California with development team in Madrid and commercial presence in Japan and Australia. YBVR key investors are VERIZON VENTURES, TELEFONICA WAYRA, GFR Fund, Tech Coast Angels, HTC and several Business Angels.

SOURCE Yerba Buena VR

Related Links

https://ybvr.com

