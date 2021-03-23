Virtual Tour Guide/Historical Blogger Enhancing the Boston and the Savannah Region Experience for Tourists

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pandemic has severely restricted traveling, Thomas McGovern Jr. has created a solution that will help tourists get the best out of their visit to the Boston region or Savannah, GA. Tourists can now use Ghosts of the Pasts virtual blogging service to explore these historical and beautiful regions nestled in the corners of Massachusetts and Georgia.

Travel restrictions are in place due to the pandemic, but history continues to draw curious tourists who want to explore the region to the fullest. Thomas McGovern Jr is passionate about his field, evident from him studying with Professional Tour Management Training. He has recently joined the International Association of Travel Director and Guides. He is an expert on the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, Salem's Maritime and Literary history, and the American Revolution as well as Savannah, GA. He is excellent at writing about destinations for visitors and their explorations of Salem and its environs as well as Savannah GA, giving them suggestions to make their trips as enjoyable and intriguing as possible.

Thomas' experiences over the years studying history and a Home Depot sales associate have helped him gather important insights about what customers want. He has used these insights to create a virtual tour guiding/history blogging program that allows him to enhance tourists experiences without needing to travel himself. He is a seasoned professional and an exceptional travel writer who knows the best possible ways of enjoying a trip to the Boston and Savannah area. He is passionate about his field, and his dedication has led him to want to continue pursuing a career in this field despite the odds.

People who wish to see Boston, its surrounding communities or Savannah can benefit from his vast knowledge and expertise, helping them enjoy the time they spend in the area.

Thomas McGovern's Virtual Tour Guiding/Historical Blog Service offers traveler's information on Salem, Boston as well as the Savannah community. He is affiliated with the International Association of Travel Director and Guides and is studying with Professional Tour Management Training to polish his skills further. His areas of expertise are the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, Salems Maritime and Literary history, and the American Revolution including Savannah GA. More information about Ghosts of the Pasts Virtual Tour Guiding/Blogging Service can be found at (www.ghostsofthepasts.com) or via email ([email protected]).

