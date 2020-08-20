Virtual Training and Simulation Market Revenue to Reach $579.44 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report offers a complete study of the global market by deeply evaluating several aspects such as key segments, market boomers and decliners, regional circumstances, market players, investment opportunities, and recent developments & trends.

The report elucidates the major factors thriving the growth of the Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market. The growing awareness about virtual training and simulation is allowing the use of this technology in numerous application areas such as military, digital manufacturing, civil aviation, e-learning, serious gaming, entertainment, simulation-based gaming, and healthcare. This technology is easy to handle and understand and provides a virtual environment as close as the real one. The growing application of this technology in various sectors is augmenting the growth of the market.

The report segments the global virtual training and simulation market into component, end-user, and region. Based on component, the report classifies the market into hardware and software. By end-user, the report divides the market into defense & security, entertainment, civil aviation, education, and others. Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. The report states the countries and regions majorly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the report reveals some of the recent developments, trends, and impending opportunities in every region.

Furthermore, the report delivers comprehensive information about the top players functioning in the virtual training and simulation sector. The key players listed in this report include Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, ANSYS, Inc., BAE Systems, CAE Inc., Saab AB Cubic Corporation, Inc., The DiSTI Corporation, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, ON24, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. The report provides the performance and business tactics of the prominent players in this market; this data is beneficial for new players to penetrate prudently in the market competition. The report also offers Porter's five forces analysis of the market to explain factors like competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, and threats of new entrants and substitutes on the market.

The market predictions stated in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies. This report is formulated by market specialists by deeply studying the market scenario.

