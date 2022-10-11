Virtual Training Course: An Introduction to the Medical Device Regulation (November 8-10, 2022)

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "An Introduction to the Medical Device Regulation Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar provides an invaluable overview of the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The interactive programme will explain the new legislation and which products are covered, the involvement of Notified Bodies and how to choose one and will outline a manufacturer's responsibilities. It will also cover the documentation necessary to apply for the CE mark.



This is an excellent introduction from leading experts in the field and delegates should expect three days of intensive training.



Who Should Attend:



Past delegates include those working in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance and technical support. This event will be of particular interest to all personnel who are new to the medical device industry, all those who intend to place a medical device on the market and anyone who requires an overview of the medical device sector.



Key Topics Covered:



What is a medical device?

Definition

Examples

Europe and the MDR - overview of the regulations applicable for bringing a medical device to market



Economic operators and other parties

Who are they?

How do they interrelate?

What are their responsibilities?

Classification of devices

What are the classes and how do we classify devices?

Conformity assessment procedures

The routes to CE marking

What is required for each class of device?

Workshop 1: Classification



Manufacturers' responsibilities

Technical file and design dossier requirements

Quality systems

EN ISO 13485: 2012 and 2016

The requirements for a quality system

Labelling of devices

Use of language and symbols

Instructions for use

Workshop 2: Labelling



Clinical evaluations

European regulatory environment

When are clinical investigations necessary?

What is required by the competent authority, Ethics Committee and Notified Body?

Workshop 3: CE marking



Medical device vigilance

Adverse event reporting

Reporting requirements

Post-market surveillance (PMS)

Workshop 4: Vigilance



Drug/device combinations

Drug or device?

Examples of classification

Devices incorporating material of animal origin

Animal-derived materials legislation

Directive 2003/32/EC

The revision to the regulations for medical devices



