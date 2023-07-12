Virtual Triage Adoption Increase in 2023 as Self-Service Patient Care Routing Sees Growth Among Health Systems

News provided by

Clearstep

12 Jul, 2023, 10:11 ET

New research of digital patient tools finds online scheduling and AI virtual assistants growth across the top 647 U.S. health systems

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstep, a leader in patient-facing digital triage and AI healthcare assistants, released its mid-year research report with insights on U.S. health system adoption of online scheduling and artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant solutions.

The study, which analyzes the websites and web applications of the top 647 U.S. health systems, sheds new light on the adoption of digital self-service solutions to meet rising consumer demand and offers valuable insights for healthcare leaders.

Key findings from the research include:

  1. Of the 647 health systems, 74% adopted public-facing online scheduling, of which 20% have adopted robust online scheduling that includes specialist appointments.
  2. The implementation of robust virtual triage AI assistants saw a YoY increase of 5%, and the implementation of AI assistants for patient services saw a YoY increase of 15%.

These findings highlight the shift from reactive virtual solution adoption seen during the pandemic to proactive, strategic implementation to increase patient access, route patients more efficiently, automate common patient services, deliver autonomous and enhanced patient experiences, and operate more efficiently overall.

"Many health system leaders understand that to solve challenges in patient access and provider labor sustainably, we must accelerate investments in digital and AI rather than pull back," said Adeel Malik, CEO and Co-founder at Clearstep. "According to a recent Health Management Academy survey, almost half of the executives report their health system is currently using AI solutions for the workforce, while all others report their health system is evaluating or considering AI solutions. The demand for advancing AI self-service technology like Clearstep is growing. We're witnessing this at Clearstep, where we've nearly doubled our customer base in the first six months of 2023. We expect adoption to accelerate further over the next 24 months, particularly as more executives realize the substantial results that can be expected. Some clients have seen 4-10x return with Clearstep within one year."

The study includes a guide for healthcare organizations exploring virtual assistant solution providers with requirements, goals, and questions leaders should consider when sourcing virtual triage solutions.  

"Trust is paramount and a foundational element of everything we do at Clearstep," said Bilal Naved, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Clearstep. "From the accuracy of the AI clinical logic that powers our digital triage engine to our security and compliance measures, we are committed to meeting patient and health systems' evolving needs without sacrificing safety. We want to be a catalyst for improving patient access, and the workforce issues the industry currently faces. That's why we've compiled these recommendations to support those making decisions that benefit their patient populations, care teams, and stakeholders."

About Clearstep

Clearstep is a leading digital health company helping healthcare organizations, and patients create an individual roadmap to the right care at the right time and place. Leveraging clinically validated and secure AI virtual healthcare assistants, Clearstep partners with health systems, hospitals, medical groups, retail pharmacies, population health organizations, and payers to activate its technology across websites, mobile applications, and patient portals. Clearstep reduces administrative burdens for care teams by automating symptom checks, triage, common patient services, remote patient monitoring, and clinical workflows – ultimately improving efficiencies, experiences, and outcomes. Learn more at clearstep.health.

SOURCE Clearstep

Also from this source

Safely harness the power of Generative AI in healthcare with clinically validated Virtual Triage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.