Virtual Vision Health Surpasses 2.5 Million Exams and 1 Million Patients Worldwide

New UCLA research presented at ARVO reinforces clinical performance as global adoption accelerates.

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Vision Health, a global leader in virtual reality-based ophthalmic diagnostic and patient engagement technologies, today announced significant company milestones that underscore its continued growth, expanding global footprint, and increasing impact on the future of eye care.

In less than four years since its inception, the company has facilitated more than 2.5 million exams, served over 1 million patients, and supports a global customer base of more than 1,800 eye care providers. These milestones reflect growing adoption of Virtual Vision Health's technology platform across ophthalmology, optometry, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations seeking more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered approaches to vision care.

The announcement follows new research presented at the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. Researchers from the UCLA Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute reported very strong agreement and highly consistent results between Virtual Vision Health's Virtual Reality Visual Field (VRVF) perimeter and the Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA) Visual Field test, the current standard of care in glaucoma assessment1. The study demonstrated very strong correlations across key visual field metrics, while patients reported a more favorable testing experience than with traditional visual field exams.

"We believe virtual reality will play an increasingly important role in educating, diagnosing, and engaging patients throughout their healthcare journey. These milestones are not simply a reflection of our growth, they are evidence that providers around the world are embracing a new model for delivering vision care," said Matteo Ziff, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Vision Health.

Over the past several years, Virtual Vision Health has expanded its portfolio of virtual reality solutions to include visual field testing, visual acuity assessment, contrast sensitivity testing, ocular motility testing, and more. These solutions help practices improve workflow efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and deliver a modern vision care experience.

As demand for digital health technologies continues to grow, Virtual Vision Health remains focused on advancing innovation, expanding clinical validation, and supporting eye care providers worldwide with solutions that improve outcomes for patients and practices alike.

About Virtual Vision Health

Virtual Vision Health aims to provide eye care professionals with a better way to diagnose and manage ocular conditions. The suite of Virtual Eye products uses advanced VR technology to perform standard-of-care visual field testing, progression overview, and more, without the constraints or discomfort associated with traditional SAP devices. Virtual Vision Health is committed to expanding its reach to more patients and enhancing access to regular eye condition testing. To learn more, visit https://virtualvision.health/.

Chinasigari, P. Global and Regional Agreement Between a Head-Mounted Virtual Reality Perimeter and Humphrey 24-2 Perimetry. Poster presented at: The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; May 7, 2026; Denver, CO, United States.

SOURCE Virtual Vision Health