Virtual Work Zone Training Wins 1st Place Innovation Award

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Innovative Solutions announced today that it has been named the First Place Winner of the ATSSA Innovation Award for its Virtual Reality Work Zone Training experiences. The Innovation Award is part of the ATSSA (American Traffic Safety Services Association) New Products Rollout which gives participants the opportunity to present new and innovative products for the road, traffic, and highway safety industry.

The Virtual Reality training programs simulate real-life work zone operations including retrieving cones from a busy roadway with traffic passing by at high speeds and setting up a traffic control plan on a scaled tabletop environment. Programs are customized in alignment with the user's specific state requirements and environment including landscapes, signs and uniforms to further enhance the experience and effectiveness of the training program. The VR programs are primarily aimed at training new hires, testing or re-training existing workers, and evaluating potential job candidates.

Following in her father's footsteps (Rob Roy, President of Royal Truck & Equipment) Jessica Roy, Vice President of Sales for Royal Innovative Solutions, says that she is dedicated to improving work zone safety and sees this as another way to make the dangerous work zone environment safer. Roy explains that the VR training programs were strategically designed to help ensure workers are fully prepared for the realities of a work zone before they ever set foot in one.

"We're thrilled to receive this award from ATSSA. Our goal, first and foremost, is always worker safety. If we can better train workers in a virtual world, we can help reduce the risks of an injury or fatality in the real world," says Roy.

Royal Innovative Solutions is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to connect and protect workers. Learn more at www.royalinnovativesolutions.com.

