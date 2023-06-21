Virtual World (Metaverse) Security Research Study 2023 Featuring Cybellum (LG), ActiveFence, CertiK, Elliptic, & Quantstamp

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Securing the Virtual World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the various security and privacy threats that exist in the metaverse today and potential countermeasures that enterprises could consider to thwart these threats.

Virtual worlds or metaverses will gather different types of user data, including personal information (age, gender, name), user behavior (choices/habits), and metadata from personal communication. Engaging in a virtual environment might expose users to continuous monitoring from commercial providers, as well as hacking from bad actors.

Furthermore, virtual worlds could potentially create an environment of digital abuse, e.g., hate speech, disinformation, violence against women and people of color, or bullying. Providers must implement a strong security framework that encompasses a combination of technical and regulatory solutions to maximize the benefits of metaverse usage while overcoming privacy risks.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the metaverse?

What key assets constitute the metaverse ecosystem?

What are the key concerns for end users in the metaverse and what are the commonly exploited threats?

What security weak spots exist in the metaverse and how are they classified?

How can the various metaverse-related security threats be mitigated?

What are the existing metaverse-related standards?

Who are the main participants in the metaverse security ecosystem?

What growth opportunities exist for security stakeholders in the metaverse ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Security in the Metaverse

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope

Definitions

3. Metaverse and Security: An Introduction

Welcome to the Metaverse

The Metaverse Ecosystem

Key Constructs of the Metaverse Ecosystem

Key Assets of the Metaverse Ecosystem

Investing in Immersive Technologies - Key Enterprise Concerns

User Concerns about Security in the Metaverse

Commonly Exploited Threats in the Metaverse

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Security Weak Spots in the Metaverse

Security Threats to the Metaverse

Authentication and Access Control Threats

Combatting Authentication and Access Control Threats

Data Management Threats

Combatting Data Management Threats

Privacy Threats in the Metaverse

Combatting Privacy Threats

Network Security Threats

Combatting Network Security Threats

Physical Safety Threats and Countermeasures

Digital Governance Threats and Countermeasures

Existing Metaverse Standards

5. Metaverse Security: Key Innovation Profiles

Cybellum (LG)

ActiveFence

CertiK

Elliptic

Quantstamp

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Create Governance Systems and Processes

Growth Opportunity 2: Guaranteeing Data Reliability Using Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 3: Preventing Financial Crimes in the Metaverse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcz5uh

