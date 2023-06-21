Virtual World (Metaverse) Security Research Study 2023 Featuring Cybellum (LG), ActiveFence, CertiK, Elliptic, & Quantstamp

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023

This study analyzes the various security and privacy threats that exist in the metaverse today and potential countermeasures that enterprises could consider to thwart these threats.

Virtual worlds or metaverses will gather different types of user data, including personal information (age, gender, name), user behavior (choices/habits), and metadata from personal communication. Engaging in a virtual environment might expose users to continuous monitoring from commercial providers, as well as hacking from bad actors.

Furthermore, virtual worlds could potentially create an environment of digital abuse, e.g., hate speech, disinformation, violence against women and people of color, or bullying. Providers must implement a strong security framework that encompasses a combination of technical and regulatory solutions to maximize the benefits of metaverse usage while overcoming privacy risks.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the metaverse?
  • What key assets constitute the metaverse ecosystem?
  • What are the key concerns for end users in the metaverse and what are the commonly exploited threats?
  • What security weak spots exist in the metaverse and how are they classified?
  • How can the various metaverse-related security threats be mitigated?
  • What are the existing metaverse-related standards?
  • Who are the main participants in the metaverse security ecosystem?
  • What growth opportunities exist for security stakeholders in the metaverse ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Security in the Metaverse
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope
  • Definitions

3. Metaverse and Security: An Introduction

  • Welcome to the Metaverse
  • The Metaverse Ecosystem
  • Key Constructs of the Metaverse Ecosystem
  • Key Assets of the Metaverse Ecosystem
  • Investing in Immersive Technologies - Key Enterprise Concerns
  • User Concerns about Security in the Metaverse
  • Commonly Exploited Threats in the Metaverse
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Security Weak Spots in the Metaverse

  • Security Threats to the Metaverse
  • Authentication and Access Control Threats
  • Combatting Authentication and Access Control Threats
  • Data Management Threats
  • Combatting Data Management Threats
  • Privacy Threats in the Metaverse
  • Combatting Privacy Threats
  • Network Security Threats
  • Combatting Network Security Threats
  • Physical Safety Threats and Countermeasures
  • Digital Governance Threats and Countermeasures
  • Existing Metaverse Standards

5. Metaverse Security: Key Innovation Profiles

  • Cybellum (LG)
  • ActiveFence
  • CertiK
  • Elliptic
  • Quantstamp

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Create Governance Systems and Processes
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Guaranteeing Data Reliability Using Blockchain
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Preventing Financial Crimes in the Metaverse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcz5uh

