VirtualCons, the App that Brings Access and Experiences to Fans, Appoints World-Renowned Actor Armand Assante as their New Chairman of the Board, Adding Exclusive Content and Independent Films to the Platform for Members

The Gotti actor will spearhead the second version of the app where he will collaborate with his international colleagues to bring exclusive content and independent films to app members. This new rendition will be launched in 60 days and will include a "BOOK NOW" feature, allowing consumers to easily book their favorite celebrities and influencers for in-person marketing initiatives and performances.

In addition to this second initiative, VirtualCons will be launching their very own podcast network that aims to not only expand their scope but make the app and its features more accessible to potential members.

From the creators of the first-ever SopranosCon, VirtualCons brings the "Con" (convention) experience to fans everywhere across a variety of genres of entertainment virtually. During a time when large-scale events are not being held, the app allows the con community to attend their favorite conventions 365 days a year. Members have access to unique, interactive opportunities with celebrities, such as one-on-one meet and greets, personalized shoutouts, exclusive viewership of never-before-seen footage, chat rooms, forums, and much more. The app currently offers conventions such as SopranosCon, MobMovieCon, BoxingCon and LatinFashionCon among others and is available to download on Google Play and the Apple Store.

"Today is a historic day. One of the most beloved actors of our time has decided to join our mission of connecting the world through our app, VirtualCons. Armand Assante is a legend, and he is known globally for the work he has done on and off screen. Once we sat down, Armand saw the vision and immediately knew that he wanted to bring the world of independent films on to the platform for streaming. I am honored to have him as our Chairman of the Board, and I look forward to bringing our brand to the world." Michael Mota CEO and Co-Founder of VirtualCons.



"Ever since becoming a part of VirtualCons, I knew this was going to be a game changer. I have been in the business for over 50 years, and I have never had the experiences with my fans that I have now with this app. It truly has changed my life. Now it is my goal to bring on other celebrities and influencers to feel the same thing. There are many films internationally that are brilliant but have never been seen. VirtualCons will be the new platform to get those films in the hands of the fans globally." Armand Assante

3fams Productions began in January of 2019 when three 'Sopranos' super fans from different states connected on social media, met up, and decided to form a company together. What started out as a dream imagined by co-founder Joseph Fama and his wife, Gina, evolved into a global phenomenon when Fama and meme master Daniel Trader teamed up with entrepreneur Michael Mota to launch SopranosCon. After a successful SopranosCon, the trio launched 3fams Productions, in partnership with Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta in The Sopranos), to reach even more fans with a variety of interests, including MobMovieCon, BoxingCon, Don't Stop! The SopranosCon Story documentary, and the new VirtualCons app. For more information, please visit www.3fams.com .

