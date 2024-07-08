Virtualitics Wins Three 2024 Globee® Awards Including Asset Management Innovation

Recognized for New AI-Powered Maintenance Decision Intelligence Application, AI and ML Technology, and CTO of the Year

PASADENA, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics, a leader in AI decision intelligence applications, today announced it has been recognized with three 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, Innovation, and CTO of the Year.

The company secured honors in the following categories:

Golden Bridge Awards - Gold Globee Winner - Asset Management Innovation for the Maintenance Decision Intelligence (MDI) Application

Globee Award for Technology - Gold Globee Winner - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for the Virtualitics AI Platform

Globee Award for Technology - Bronze Globee Winner - CTO of the Year awarded to Dr. Ciro Donalek

"We're honored to be recognized by Globee Awards," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics. "These awards underscore our commitment to advancing AI solutions that are both powerful and explainable. This acknowledgment also highlights the incredible talent within Virtualitics that drives our innovations and ensures our technology continues to set new standards in the industry."

Virtualitics' Maintenance Decision Intelligence (MDI) application is designed to transform maintenance operations for asset-intensive industries, driving significant improvements in efficiency, reliability, and decision-making. Built with Explainable AI (XAI) at its core, the MDI application ensures that answers provided by the platform can be trusted, empowering users to gain a competitive advantage from their data.

Dr. Ciro Donalek was also honored as a Bronze Globee Winner for CTO of the Year. A leading expert in artificial intelligence and data visualization, Dr. Donalek worked as a computational staff scientist at Caltech, co-authoring more than a hundred publications featured in major journals. As co-founder of Virtualitics, Dr. Donalek holds several patents in the fields of AI and 3D data visualization, co-authoring the patents that define the Virtualitics AI Platform.

"This award is a tribute to the spirit of AI-powered innovation that fuels Virtualitics," said Dr. Ciro Donalek, CTO of Virtualitics. "It reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in real-world applications and echoes the positive feedback from our customers, who rely on us to turn data into impact with solutions designed to meet their most pressing business challenges."

About the Globee® Awards

Globee® Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, a leader in AI decision intelligence, transforms enterprise and government decision-making. Our AI-powered platform applications, built on a decade of Caltech research, enhance data analysis with interactive, intuitive, and visually engaging AI tools. We transform data into impact with AI-powered intelligence, delivering the insights that help everyone get to impact faster. Trusted by governments and enterprises, Virtualitics makes AI accessible, actionable, and transparent for analysts, data scientists, and leaders alike, driving significant business results. For more information, visit virtualitics.com.

