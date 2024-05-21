Virtualization Software Market size is set to grow by USD 48.45 billion from 2024-2028, Virtualization of hardware resources to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtualization software market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtualization Software Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Platform (PC virtualization and Mobile virtualization), Technology (Network virtualization, Desktop virtualization, Software defined storage, and Server virtualization), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anuta Networks International LLC, Broadcom Inc., Cascade Parent Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Virtualization of hardware resources stands out as a major force propelling the global virtualization software market forward. Firms are keen on enhancing operational efficiency while keeping infrastructure costs in check. This technology enables multiple operating systems to coexist on a single physical server, fostering the creation of virtual computers.

Through this consolidation, hardware utilization is optimized, curbing the need for extensive physical infrastructure. Notable solutions such as VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V are widely adopted, facilitating the efficient allocation of computing resources, curbing server sprawl, and delivering cost savings.

With its knack for maximizing existing hardware potential without compromising performance, virtualization emerges as a pivotal solution for enterprises striving for resource efficiency and sustainable operational strategies. Consequently, the global virtualization software market experiences steady growth throughout the forecast period, propelled by these dynamics.

Market Challenges

Implementing virtualization solutions, especially in large enterprises, presents a significant hurdle, requiring skilled personnel for smooth integration. Major corporations often boast intricate IT setups with diverse applications, databases, and systems. Introducing virtualization technologies, like server or desktop virtualization, demands an understanding of the current architecture, compatibility, and complexities of data migration.

Moving traditional systems to virtualized environments can be tricky due to disparities in operating systems or application needs. The need for highly specialized knowledge in virtualization platforms such as VMware or Hyper-V underscores the challenge, prompting organizations to invest in proficient IT professionals or collaborate with experienced service providers to navigate the intricacies and optimize the advantages of virtualization.

Consequently, the complexity of deploying virtualization solutions impedes the growth of the global virtualization software market in the projected period.

Segment Overview

Platform 1.1 PC virtualization

1.2 Mobile virtualization Technology 2.1 Network virtualization

2.2 Desktop virtualization

2.3 Software defined storage

2.4 Server virtualization Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 PC virtualization- The PC virtualization sector is predicted to experience notable growth in the coming years. Within the global virtualization software market, PC virtualization holds significant importance by providing enhanced flexibility and resource utilization. Key players like VMware, Microsoft, and Oracle dominate this field, driving continuous advancements such as hardware-assisted virtualization and desktop virtualization solutions.

Valued at USD 49.54 billion in 2018, the PC virtualization segment leads the market, aiding businesses in enhancing security, streamlining operations, and reducing hardware costs. The rise of remote work further boosts the demand for virtualized desktop environments. Leading solutions like VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Oracle VM VirtualBox exemplify the competitive landscape, offering diverse options for organizations seeking efficient virtualization strategies.

Additionally, the increasing need for scalable, cost-effective IT infrastructures across various sectors is fueling the expansion of PC virtualization, thereby propelling the global virtualization software market forward.

Research Analysis

In IT, various technologies play pivotal roles in facilitating business operations and enhancing efficiency. Application Virtualization, Hardware Virtualization, and Software virtualization platforms enable organizations to optimize resources and streamline software deployment. IT organizations rely on Virtual machines and Virtual desktop infrastructure to efficiently manage workloads and provide flexibility to users.

Cloud computing and Cloud-based solutions offer scalable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional data storage infrastructure. Telecommunications and 5G technology revolutionize connectivity, while the Internet of Things expands the scope of digital transformations across industries. In sectors like BFSI, the integration of Artificial intelligence technology and collaboration solutions drives innovation and enhances customer experiences. Digitalization activities, coupled with robust User profile management systems and VPN/remote access capabilities, ensure secure and seamless IT services.

Additionally, the adoption of Thin client and Virtual desktop interfaces promotes agility in accessing resources. Data center servers, such as DCsv3 series virtual machines, powered by Software-Defined Storage, form the backbone of modern IT infrastructures, fostering Internet computing and supporting the evolving needs of businesses.

Market Research Overview

Cloud computing offers businesses the flexibility and scalability they need for efficient IT services. Operating System (OS) virtualization enables seamless management of virtual operating systems on a single platform, enhancing productivity. With VPN or remote access capabilities, teams can securely access data and applications from anywhere.

An abstraction layer simplifies interactions between physical hardware and virtual systems, optimizing security and disaster recovery. Downtime is minimized through instant provisioning, ensuring continuous operations. Virtual contact centers leverage telecom infrastructure for streamlined customer service. Overall, cloud-based solutions empower businesses with robust IT services, maximizing productivity while ensuring optimal security and disaster recovery measures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Platform

PC Virtualization



Mobile Virtualization

Technology

Network Virtualization



Desktop Virtualization



Software Defined Storage



Server Virtualization

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

