Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to grow by USD 72,902.49 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising use of multimedia services to boost growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market size is expected to grow by USD 72,902.49 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 59.5% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The vEPC market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including a well-developed telecommunications infrastructure and widespread mobile network usage. The rising adoption of 4G and 5G networks, along with the increasing demand for efficient mobile data management and network virtualization, is also propelling the market in the region. Major technology vendors and telecommunication service providers are among the key players in this market. The growing need for advanced mobile network infrastructure and virtualization technologies is driving the demand for virtualized evolved packet core solutions in North America. With the continuous adoption of 4G and 5G networks and the increasing demand for mobile data services, the vEPC market in North America is expected to witness further growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2023-2027

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Rising Use of multimedia services to drive growth

The rising use of multimedia services is a major factor notably driving market growth. The use of multimedia services, which includes watching, reading, streaming, and posting media content, has witnessed a significant increase. In 2022, people spent an average of 147 minutes per day on social media, a substantial 63% increase from 2012. The accessibility of multimedia services on mobile devices and the growing availability of on-demand content contribute to this trend. With approximately 64.4% of the global population having Internet access in 2022, the consumption of multimedia services continues to surge, leading to a rise in mobile data traffic. As a result, network operators are adopting vEPC to expand their bandwidth and offer better LTE services for smartphones. The increasing use of multimedia services is expected to be a driving force behind the growth of the global vEPC market during the forecast period.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Deployment of 5G Infrastructure

The deployment of 5G infrastructure is an emerging market trend. In recent times, the telecommunication industry has experienced significant technological advancements, with 5G being one of the major breakthroughs. The growing data traffic, fueled by the adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), has motivated Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deploy 5G infrastructure. Within the architecture of 5G networks, software-defined air interfaces play a crucial role. This next-generation technology promises faster data transfer rates and the ability to provide network services on demand. To efficiently manage radio resources and enhance network capacity, MNOs worldwide are expected to implement virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC). For instance, Equinix Inc. expanded its Dallas Infomart Data Center campus, unveiling a new International Business Exchange data center and launching a 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center (POCC) in June 2020. These developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the global vEPC market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Players:

The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Athonet Srl, Cassava Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Cumucore Oy, Druid Software, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IPLOOK Technologies, Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This virtualized evolved packet core market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), application (LTE/VoLTE/ VoWiFi, MPN and MVNO, IoT and M2M, and BWA), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The solutions segment in the vEPC market comprises a diverse range of software and hardware offerings provided by vendors to facilitate the deployment and operation of virtualized Evolved Packet Core networks. These solutions encompass various components and functionalities that support the virtualization and management of the core network infrastructure. They play a vital role in controlling, managing, and processing subscriber traffic and services effectively. The segment is constantly evolving, with vendors continuously enhancing features, scalability, and compatibility to keep up with emerging network technologies like 5G and network slicing. The focus is on delivering comprehensive and flexible solutions tailored to the specific needs of mobile operators, empowering them to build agile, scalable, and efficient core network infrastructure. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the solutions segment in the global vEPC market during the forecast period.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72,902.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 58.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Athonet Srl, Cassava Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Cumucore Oy, Druid Software, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IPLOOK Technologies, Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

