VirtuAlly Awarded Accreditation for Telehealth Services from The Joint Commission

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual nursing and telesitting company VirtuAlly received accreditation for telehealth services from The Joint Commission. This honor demonstrates the company's continuous compliance with performance standards and commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

"VirtuAlly is proud to boast that we have achieved the gold standard in healthcare: a Joint Commission accreditation for telehealth services," said Mark Sturgess, VirtuAlly's Quality Assurance Manager. "This objective, third-party analysis of our organization ensures that we are meeting or exceeding the most elaborate requirements in the industry and continuously finding ways to improve for our patients and our clients. We are among a small number of organizations nationwide that can claim telehealth accreditation."

The Joint Commission launched this new accreditation in July of 2024. As a voluntary effort, VirtuAlly reached out to the Joint Commission and completed a pre-submit application. A surveyor from the Joint Commission evaluated VirtuAlly through a rigorous review process in December 2024 to ensure they were adhering to national and internal policies around standards of care, effective documentation, patient safety, and care quality.

"We consistently work to not only do things the right way, but strive for excellence," said Joe Wechsler, VirtuAlly's CEO. "Receiving this accreditation gives our clients and future partners confidence that we have and always will provide the best service possible. We are continuously raising the industry bar for innovative and effective virtual caring solutions and what it means to be an effective telehealth company."

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend VirtuAlly for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

The Joint Commission offers the industry's most comprehensive framework to help organizations establish a consistent approach to virtual care. This respected Gold Seal of Approval® sets organizations apart and demonstrates that an organization provides quality care. The telehealth accreditation program was created for organizations that exclusively provide care, treatment and services via telehealth or remote patient monitoring. This accreditation is open to hospitals and other healthcare organizations that have written agreements in place to provide care, treatment and services via telehealth to another organization's patients.

For more information on The Joint Commission, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/. To learn more about VirtuAlly's industry-leading telehealth services, visit virtually.io.

About VirtuAlly

VirtuAlly is a leading virtual care company that is on a mission to reimagine, redefine and reinvigorate the virtual care industry. Combining the best of human empathy and professional healthcare expertise with the latest technology, the VirtuAlly team helps patients feel known and cared for while allowing our customers to optimize bedside delivery. The company serves as a steadfast ally of its customers, helping an array of health providers confidently transform their patient care outcomes and experience. By delivering world class, scalable and personalized virtual caring™ solutions, VirtuAlly strategically elevates care and outcomes at every point of need – inpatient, outpatient and beyond. For more information: virtually.io

Media Contact

Grace Sueflohn

Inspire Agency on behalf of VirtuAlly

[email protected]

262-613-7636

SOURCE VirtuAlly